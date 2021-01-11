We Could See the Apple Car As Soon as Next Year

According to the initial report from IT News (portions of which were later removed for unknown reasons), Apple and Hyundai plan to launch a so-called "beta version" of the Apple Car in 2022, ahead of a planned production launch around 2024. The customer cars would be built in America, according to the report, either at the Kia plant in Georgia that currently builds the Telluride, Sorento and K5 or at a new facility.
The report suggests that Hyundai and Apple are targeting a production capacity of 100,000 vehicles for the first year of production at a new plant, with an ultimate capacity of around 400,000 units per year. If that lines up with Apple's expectations for expected global sales, that would mean the Silicon Valley giant apparently hopes to compete on a similar scale as Tesla does, as Elon Musk's EV brand only surpassed that level last year.
Both Apple and Hyundai refrained from offering much in the way of comment on the story to reuters; the former offered "no immediate comment," while Hyundai reiterated its previous statement from last week that it had, indeed, received inquiries about autonomous EV partnerships from assorted parties. But while the details remain fuzzy, the growing clamor of news and rumor around this does indeed suggest that Apple is in fact planning on unleashing its very own self-driving electric car on the world in the next few years.
Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.
The standard when it comes to stovetop espresso makers, the Bialetti Moka pot has been a staple in Italian cafes and bars for decades. If you want the strength and concentration of espresso but don't want an expensive machine, this is what you need.
Finding a good mask to run in can be difficult — gaiters can fall down and most masks are too warm once you get going. Asics has solved the problem, making a mask with excellent ventilation and straps while still protecting you and others from respiratory droplets.
With a 38mm-wide steel case, two-tone look, and a vibrantly blue striated dial, this is retro at it's best. A domed acrylic crystal adds to its retro feel, and the ’70s-style bracelet gives it that extra touch of character.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io