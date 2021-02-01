Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Fitness Apps of 2021
2
Everything You Missed at CES 2021
3
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
4
Who Owns Your Favorite Watch Brand?
5
6 Weird Knives That Are New for 2021

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Is This Our Best Look Yet at Lexus's Car of Tomorrow?

No, it's not the new Land Cruiser. But this new Lexus could be important nonetheless.

By Tyler Duffy
lexus concept teaser
Lexus

With 2020 finally in the rearview, the end of January meant Lexus was finally able to announced its 2020 global results. But there was a surprise hiding at the bottom of what would normally be a dry press release: a teaser image showing the rear view of an upcoming Lexus concept that'll arrive this spring and show off Lexus's new vision of its brand. And it's not vaporware, either; Lexus says the first model under that new vision will be released in 2021.

Now, a future Bentley Bentayga-challenging range-topping SUV or perhaps the J300 Land Cruiser may be part of Lexus's plans. But the new brand vision likely refers to upcoming electric (and perhaps electrified, in the short term) cars.

Related Stories
The 16 Best Cars to Buy in 2021
11 Items You Absolutely Need for Car Camping

Back in December, Lexus revealed a teaser of the front end of what seems be the same concept car. (That image did appear to show a spindle grille, in case you were worried Lexus wouldn't carry that design trend forward.) Beyond the illuminated name, it's hard to make out much in the way of details from the new picture, but there's a little we can make out; we can see what seems to be a shark fin antenna mounted on the roof and 3D taillamps in bulging hips, and based on the basic shape, we're guessing this is some sort of crossover.

lexus concept
Lexus

As for the car that arrives this year: well, back in December, Lexus also previewed its new Direct4 all-wheel-drive system for electric and hybrid cars.The company showed two vehicles in testing: a hybrid-electric sedan and a battery-electric crossover. One (or both) of them may be a good bet for the 2021 arrival.

lexus concepts
Lexus

Toyota has thus far let other manufacturers forge the path with pure electric vehicles. The company has focused mainly on hybrids, and dabbling with hydrogen fuel cells. But the market is clearly going electric — particularly in the luxury end where Lexus plays. And many countries are, if not planning, at least considering outright bans for new combustion vehicles. Now is the time to jump in.

Being behind the 8-ball on releasing electric cars does not mean Toyota is behind on development of them, however. The company is reportedly debuting a solid-state battery concept for 2021. Solid-state batteries could resolve many issues with current electric models, allowing for much faster charging and smaller, more energy-dense battery packs with a reduced fire risk.

If that concept is happening, it's not clear it would be a Lexus. But a solid-state-powered Lexus would certainly be one heck of a vision.

LEARN MORE

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
$200 $250

$50 OFF (20%)

This nearly matches the lowest price we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

READ OUR REVIEW OF AIRPODS PRO

Nike Killshot 2 Leather
Nike Killshot 2 Leather
Nike skimresources.com
$62 $90

$28 OFF (31%)

Originally a tennis shoe in the 80s, the Killshot 2 has become one of Nike's most coveted kicks. After years of only being available through J.Crew, they are now available in multiple colorways directly from Nike. They sell out almost every time they go on sale, so act fast to get yourself a pair. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE STYLE DEALS RIGHT NOW

Whiskey Peaks American Mountains - Set of 4
Whiskey Peaks American Mountains - Set of 4
Whiskey Peaks huckberry.com
$48 $65

$17 OFF (26%)

These sell out just about every time Huckberry puts them back up on the site, so it is super rare to get them on sale. Featuring Half Dome, Denali, Mt. Rainer, and Mt. Whitney, these are a great gift or addition to your own glass collection. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WHISKEYS OF 2020

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones
Sony amazon.com
$278 $348

$70 OFF (20%)

Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones. 

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONES GUIDE

Rambler Lowball Vacuum Tumbler - 10 fl. oz.
Rambler Lowball Vacuum Tumbler - 10 fl. oz.
YETI skimresources.com
$15 $20

$5 OFF (25%)

Double-walled vacuum-insulation and simplicity make this one of the best mugs around, hands down. It's also rarely on sale.

READ OUR TRAVEL MUG GUIDE

All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Skillets Set
All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Skillets Set
All-Clad skimresources.com
$60 $120

$60 OFF (50%)

These two nonstick pans will round out any kitchen setup. The modern rounded design looks excellent and stay-cool handles keep you from accidentally torching yourself. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST KITCHEN KNIVES OF 2021

Samsung 32-inch The Frame QLED HDR Smart TV
Samsung 32-inch The Frame QLED HDR Smart TV
$550 $600

$50 OFF (8%)

Is it art? Is it a tv? It is both. The Frame TV from Samsung doubles as wall art when it is off, removing the television eye sore from your home's aesthetic. Ultra thin, these TVs blend in with other furniture and decor while still providing everything you'd want from a QLED Smart TV. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUPER BOWL TV DEALS

Patagonia Black Hole Duffel - 55L
Patagonia Black Hole Duffel - 55L
Patagonia skimresources.com
$97 $139

$42 OFF (30%)

Patagonia's Black Hole Duffel is one of the best packs around, so whenever it is on sale, we jump at the chance to snag one. The 55 liter iteration is a versatile size ready for a weekend away or an extended trip.

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE BAGS OF 2020

TurboTax Desktop Premier 2020 Fed + E-File & State
TurboTax Desktop Premier 2020 Fed + E-File & State
TurboTax skimresources.com
$70 $90

$20 OFF (22%)

Tax season is upon us. You've probably been eyeballing your W-2s or 1099s in the past few weeks, cringing at the idea of diving in. TurboTax can make that a little bit easier for you, ensuring that you get as much back as possible. 

READ ABOUT HOW TO CHOOSE A TAX SOFTWARE

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Hoodie
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Hoodie
Patagonia skimresources.com
$149 $249

$100 OFF (40%)

Patagonia is known for excellence and it shows with the Nano Puff. Synthetic insulation keeps you warm even when wet and ripstop fabric prevents tears and abrasions. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN OF 2021

PhoneSoap 3 UV Sanitizer
PhoneSoap 3 UV Sanitizer
skimresources.com
$60 $80

$20 OFF W/ PURCHASE OF TWO (25%)

To get the deal you have to buy two, but, in this case, doubling up is ideal. Not only does it sanitize your phone without liquid or heat, but it charges your phone while it is doing it. This makes it perfect for your bedside, home desk, or kitchen counter. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WFH PRODUCTS OF 2020

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit
Nike linksynergy.com
$95.98
$96 $160

$64 OFF (40%)

The Nike React boasts a proprietary foam that delivers a high level of cushioning and energy return. Save over $60 on an essential piece of for your New Year's fitness resolutions.

READ ABOUT RUNNING GEAR ACTUALLY WORTH BUYING

Anker Solar Power Bank
Anker Solar Power Bank
Anker amazon.com
$30 $40

$10 OFF (25%)

This power bank is full of features, making it a must have, even if you just use it around the house. It has a built-in flashlight, is water, dust, and shock-resistant, and can fully charge an iPhone twice on a full charge. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING GEAR OF 2020

J.Crew Micro Fleece Half-zip Pullover
J.Crew Micro Fleece Half-zip Pullover
J.Crew skimresources.com
$100 $138

$38 OFF (28%)

Micro fleece is lightweight and versatile, making this pullover an excellent piece to layer with deep into winter, top off your fit when it is warming back up, or even throw on for days working at home. It also has a kangaroo pocket for snacks. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATPANTS TO BUY RIGHT NOW

W&P Porter Mug
W&P Porter Mug
Porter skimresources.com
$20 $25

$5 OFF (20%)

W&P Design makes stylish alternatives to single-use plastics, including this handsome travel mug. Crafted from durable ceramic and wrapped with silicone, this mug stays cool to the touch and is more durable than a standard ceramic mug. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson dyson.com
$480 $550

$70 OFF (13%)

The V10 used to be Dyson's top-tier stick vacuum, but it was eventually replaced by the slightly more powerful (and much more expensive) V11. This makes the V10 a great value, as it's usually $150 less than the V11. Thanks to this sale, it's even a better value than the V11 right now.

READ OUR GUIDE TO DYSON VACUUMS

Sony X800H 43-inch Class HDR 4K UHD Smart LED TV
Sony X800H 43-inch Class HDR 4K UHD Smart LED TV
Sony skimresources.com
$448 $598

$150 OFF (33%)

With 4K UHD, you get four times the display power of a 1080p TV. Built in Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity allow access to the Google Play store via the TV's Android TV operating system. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TV DEALS FOR SUPER BOWL SUNDAY 

Belkin Wemo WiFi Smart Plug
Belkin Wemo WiFi Smart Plug
Wemo skimresources.com
$20 $25

$5 OFF (20%)

This smart plug allows you to control lights, fans and more from your phone or tablet via the free WEMO app or through the major smart ecosystems (Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit).

READ ABOUT 9 GADGETS THAT WON'T LET YOU DOWN IN 2021

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, Certified Refurbished
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, Certified Refurbished
Bose skimresources.com
$280 $380

$100 OFF (26%)

These Bose headphones are some of Gear Patrol's favorite noise-cancelling headphones of the past year, owing to excellent design and top notch sound quality. One of our favorite features is the ability to choose from 11 different noise-cancellation settings. 

READ ABOUT THE BOSE 700 VS SONY WH-1000XM4

Faribault Woolen Mill Factory Second Northern Lights Wool Throw
Faribault Woolen Mill Factory Second Northern Lights Wool Throw
skimresources.com
$119 $160

$41 OFF (26%)

Faribault Woolen Mill has been making some of the finest wool pieces for well over a century, but, even with all of that experience, sometimes things don't come out perfect. The untrained eye is unlikely to spot the difference, but the pros at Faribault have meticulous standards. Thankfully, they still give us the chance to buy these factory seconds at a great price. 

READ ABOUT THE 10 TYPES OF WOOL YOU NEED TO KNOW

Masterbuilt Analog Electric Smoker
Masterbuilt Analog Electric Smoker
Masterbuilt skimresources.com
$97 $150

$53 OFF (35%)

If you're looking to get a smoker but don't have the space for a full-sized grill and don't want to fuss with gas or wood, this electric smoker is an excellent option. With a removable wood chip tray, built-in thermostat and 1,800 watt heating element for even, consistent smoking, it has everything you need to get going. 

READ OUR BEST GRILLS FOR ANY BUDGET

Lululemon Metal Vent Breathe Short Sleeve
Lululemon Metal Vent Breathe Short Sleeve
$39 $78

$39 OFF (50%)

Four-way stretch, seamless construction, and extreme breathability make this our pick for the best premium workout shirt. It is simple, and simply good. 

READ MORE ABOUT OUR FAVORITE WORKOUT SHIRTS

Yamaha SR-C20A Compact Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofer and Bluetooth
Yamaha SR-C20A Compact Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofer and Bluetooth
$150 $180

$30 OFF (17%)

The complete package, this sound bar connects via Bluetooth, has its own subwoofer and passive radiators, is wall-mountable, and can connect via HDMI, optical or AUX connections. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AUDIO PRODUCTS FROM 2020 

UA Sportsmask
UA Sportsmask
$20 $30

$10 OFF W/ PURCHASE OF 2 MASKS (33%)

If you are working out a lot, you're going to need more than one mask. Under Armour has created one of the best sports-specific masks and right now if you buy two you get a great deal. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASKS FOR RUNNING

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
30 Black-Owned Home and Design Businesses
Take This Step Before Reselling Your Apple Device
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Cadillac's Blackwing Super-Sedans Show Their Faces
Here’s How to Stream the Super Bowl for Free
Why Discontinuing This Watch Is Such a Big Deal
The Toyota Land Cruiser Should Just Be a Lexus
All the Automotive News You Missed This Week
Meet the Lighter, Quicker BMW M5 CS
These Are Seiko's First Watch Releases of 2021
This Cheap Storage System Will Save Your Apartment