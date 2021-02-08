The chairman of Toyota's National Dealer Advisory Council described the new truck as "best-in-class" and a world-beater. That's saying something, considering that class includes the new 2021 Ford F-150 and the outstanding Ram 1500.
Automotive News has a roundup of some details we can expect from the new pick up. The Tundra will ride on Toyota's new global body-on-frame platform, which will underpin a new Sequoia in 2022 and new Tacoma and 4Runner models in 2023 (and, most likely, also underpin the next Land Cruiser that we may or may not get). The Tundra will reportedly switch from a standard V8 to a turbocharged V6, with a hybrid option that will improve power and torque as much as fuel economy.
There's no word on the suspension, but AN suggests that the spy photos showing a move to six-lug wheels indicates the next Tundra may be improve on the current model's 10,200-pound tow rating. The Tundra should also get Toyota's Safety Sense driver assistant tech standard and an upgrade to Toyota's newest infotainment system. The rub is, of course, that all this increased capability should increase the Tundra's price over the current model.
The current Tundra can be charming, but like the outgoing Nissan Frontier, it's a relic from a far gone time. The current second-generation model entered production in 2006; it's completely outmoded by the Big Three's trucks in terms of capability, luxury and efficiency. The Tundra coasts largely on Toyota truck enthusiasm about build quality and off-road capability.
Of course, Toyota dealers have an obvious incentive to play up the new Tundra. The new truck beating out Ford or Ram may be far-fetched. but if Toyota can get a revamped Tundra into the discussion with those trucks, that could lead to sales — and profits.
The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets. This deal is exclusive for Gear Patrol readers.
Outerknown's ultra-sustainable garments are essential for anyone who wants to believe in what they wear while also being more comfortable than they've ever been. This blanket shirt is truly the closest thing you can get to wearing your favorite throw.
Now that working from home is normal, you have to get yourself a few accessories to make life easier. Whether you like using a second monitor, want a separate keyboard or just prefer a better angle, having a laptop stand can change the WFH experience in a huge way.
This new alarm clock is equipped with many of the things we love about having our phone close by in bed — white noise, meditation, and, of course, an alarm — but gives us the opportunity to leave it out of sight and out of mind while we sleep.
Burrow is one of the best direct-to-consumer brands around, especially in the home space. We love the simplicity of its sofas and armchairs, including this one, which is easy to move and has a built in USB charger.
Taylor Stitch has teamed up with running brand Tracksmith to create a collection of gear that combines Taylor Stitch's hardy silhouettes and Tracksmith's eye for technical detail. The merino tee is a perfect example of a performance shirt that excels when on the trail but also thrives every day of the year.
This nearly matches the lowest price we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
These wireless earbuds will renew your love for all things fitness. Long battery life and multiple fit options make these perfect for staying comfortable during epic workouts, whether you're hitting the road for a run or lifting in the gym.
Topo Designs has a keen eye for taking heritage outdoor design and upgrading it with modern bits to make gear and clothes that look great and work hard. The Daypack is a timeless piece that has all the modern upgrades you need, including tough-as-nails 1000D Cordura fabric and a 15-inch laptop sleeve.
Patagonia's Black Hole Duffel is one of the best packs around, so whenever it is on sale, we jump at the chance to snag one. The 55 liter iteration is a versatile size ready for a weekend away or an extended trip.
This handsome leather wireless charger charges two devices without any dead zones thanks to Courant's 5-coil array. This is excellent for a living room, office, or any shared space where more than one device needs to be charged at a time.
Is it art? Is it a tv? It is both. The Frame TV from Samsung doubles as wall art when it is off, removing the television eye sore from your home's aesthetic. Ultra thin, these TVs blend in with other furniture and decor while still providing everything you'd want from a QLED Smart TV.
Tax season is upon us. You've probably been eyeballing your W-2s or 1099s in the past few weeks, cringing at the idea of diving in. TurboTax can make that a little bit easier for you, ensuring that you get as much back as possible.
To get the deal you have to buy two, but, in this case, doubling up is ideal. Not only does it sanitize your phone without liquid or heat, but it charges your phone while it is doing it. This makes it perfect for your bedside, home desk, or kitchen counter.
Micro fleece is lightweight and versatile, making this pullover an excellent piece to layer with deep into winter, top off your fit when it is warming back up, or even throw on for days working at home.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io