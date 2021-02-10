This May Be Our Best Look Yet at the New Toyota Land Cruiser

Later this year, at long last, Toyota will launch the long-awaited new J300 Land Cruiser SUV. So far, the carmaker has been good about keeping people from glimpsing the long-awaited 300 Series...at least, until now. Russian website Autospot has obtained some leaked photos of what appears to be the new Land Cruiser under wraps.

The site says the vehicle was sent to Moscow, for an unknown reason. (Maybe to put it through the grueling Russian tiger test?) The photos show a bold grille and a switch to modern LED lighting on the exterior.

The interior seen here boasts a definite upgrade that brings it more in line with modern Toyota/Lexus style. It receives the 12.3-inch display used in other Toyota and Lexus vehicles, but it still offers an extensive array of buttons by current standards (though the off-road mode buttons and wireless charging pad look more sensibly laid out). And current Land Cruiser owners won't be cast completely into the smartphone audio world without a lifeline: there's still a CD player.

Reports elsewhere suggest the Land Cruiser will switch from a V8 engine to a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6, with a hybrid version following in 2023 or 2024. They also say the Land Cruiser will also allegedly receive a GR Sport version with appearance and handling upgrades.

We still don't know whether the new Land Cruiser will come to America. Toyota confirmed there would be no 2022 model year one, but left things open-ended beyond that. If the J300 Land Cruiser were coming to the U.S. as normal, it would be delayed until 2023. The J300 Land Cruiser could come, but only as a Lexus. Or America could get a different "Land Cruiser" vehicle, perhaps based on the new Tundra pickup. Toyota simply says to "stay tuned for future developments."

