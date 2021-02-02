We still don't know whether, or under what nameplate, the next-generation Toyota Land Cruiser will reach America. Toyota has left things open-ended, only confirming that there would be no 2022 model year Land Cruiser here in the States.

But Australian website CarsGuide has found out more details about the new SUV based on reports filtering out from Japan. The Japanese reports have the Land Cruiser finally debuting in September 2021 ‚ after the official 70th-anniversary date on August 1, 2021, but still well within the anniversary celebration window. Customarily, there's a significant delay between a Japanese launch and a car arriving in America, so even if Toyota is planning to bring the J300 Land Cruiser to the United States, it would likely be delayed until the 2023 model year.

The reports say the Land Cruiser will run on a new platform, and that Toyota will launch it with a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 beneath the hood. A hybrid version would arrive in 2023 or 2024. Encouragingly, the reports suggest the new Land Cruiser will use a 10-speed automatic transmission, instead of the CVT reported earlier.

Unexpectedly and surprisingly, though, he J300 Land Cruiser will also reportedly offer a sporty GR Sport version. Like the TRD Camry and Avalon, however, it will allegedly be more of an appearance-and-handling upgrade package than a power increase.

Previous reports had the Land Cruiser —already known for its expense — being bound for a price increase, which could explain Toyota's potential reluctance to bring the new model stateside. The new Land Cruiser roll out will be part of a busy 2021 for Toyota, including launches for the new 86, the Corolla crossover and the new Tundra. Toyota's game-changing solid-state battery concept could also arrive this year.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io