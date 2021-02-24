Today's Top Stories
Holy Crap, Gunther Werks Is Building a 993-Gen 911 Speedster

Drooling over Jerry Seinfeld's rarest Porsche 911? This new resto-mod may be even better.

By Tyler Duffy
porsche 993 speedster
Guenther Werks

California-based Gunther Werks is one of the brands you absolutely need to know when it comes to custom Porsches. They base their bespoke cars on the 993-generation 911 built from 1994–1998 — known to enthusiasts as the iconic last of the air-cooled models. Infusing them with Porsche RS-inspired tech and features, they provide one potential answer to one of the great automotive hypotheticals: what if Porsche had just kept on developing air-cooled 911s?

porsche 993 speedster
Guenther Werks
porsche 993 speedster
Guenther Werks

Gunther Werks's next project will take on perhaps the rarest and most desirable 911 of them all, the 993 Speedster. The Speedster is the pared-down purist's roadster Porsche, with the body style dating back to the James Dean-era Porsche 356. The 993-gen version may be the most desirable 911. After all, Porsche only built two official Speedster versions of the 993: one went to Ferdinand Porsche as a birthday present, and Porsche built a second for Jerry Seinfeld as a special commission in 2000.

The 993 Speedsters from Gunther Werks will be a limited run of 25 vehicles. Like their hardtop cars, the new Speedsters will feature a Rothsport Racing 4.0-liter flat-six engine putting out 435 hp and 335 lb-ft of torque, connected to a six-speed manual transmission. Much of the body and interior components are built from lightweight carbon fiber.

There's no pricing information yet, but expect this car to be costly. Porsche's far-less-limited run of 1,948 Speedsters for the 991-generation car started at $275,000. The base price of Guenther Werks's 993 coupe builds is $525,000. If you're in the market for one of these, you're probably deciding between a Gunther Werks speedster and a Singer Porsche. That said, the Gunther Werks version will cost a pittance compared to prying one of the originals from the Porsche family...or Jerry.

