The 2024 Volvo EX90 Has Arrived. Here's What You Need to Know
Volvo's new flagship has arrived.
Volvo has made clear that it will convert to an all-electric vehicle manufacturer by 2030. And the brand just unveiled a pivotal vehicle for that transition, the all-new 2024 Volvo EX90. The seven-seater EX90 is not the first electric car in the Volvo lineup. But it should be a popular one, serving as an electric counterpart to Volvo’s popular three-row flagship, the XC90.
Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Volvo EX90.
Volvo expects the EX90 to deliver up to 300 miles of range on a single charge. Volvo says it can deliver a fast charge of 10% to 80% in 30 minutes.
Like the Ford F-150 Lightning and Hyundai Ioniq 5, the Volvo EX90 will come hardware-ready for bidirectional charging, allowing the EX90 to send power back out of the vehicle from its battery.
The initial EX90 available will be a dual-motor all-wheel-drive model with 496 hp and 671 lb-ft of torque in its performance version. The dual-motor version with 300 miles of range will have 408 hp.
Volvo says the EX90 comes "hardware ready" with state-of-the-art lidar sensors for "unsupervised driving." But they make no claims about the software — the tricky part — or when it will arrive.
The EX-90 makes ample use of sustainable materials. Volvo says 25% of the aluminum and 15% of the steel used in the vehicle's construction are recycled. The EX90 also contains more than 105 pounds of recycled plastics — about 15% of the plastic used in the vehicle.
Volvo says EX90 deliveries will begin in early 2024 and notes that it will be built in America and available "well-equipped" under $80,000 — which should make it eligible for the federal tax credit. It's available for pre-order now on Volvo's website, though the configurator will not be live until Fall 2023.
