The 2024 Volvo EX90 Has Arrived. Here's What You Need to Know

Volvo has made clear that it will convert to an all-electric vehicle manufacturer by 2030. And the brand just unveiled a pivotal vehicle for that transition, the all-new 2024 Volvo EX90. The seven-seater EX90 is not the first electric car in the Volvo lineup. But it should be a popular one, serving as an electric counterpart to Volvo’s popular three-row flagship, the XC90.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Volvo EX90.