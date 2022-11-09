Today's Top Stories
The 2024 Volvo EX90 Has Arrived. Here's What You Need to Know

Volvo's new flagship has arrived.

By Tyler Duffy
volvo ex90 2023 ev
Volvo

Volvo has made clear that it will convert to an all-electric vehicle manufacturer by 2030. And the brand just unveiled a pivotal vehicle for that transition, the all-new 2024 Volvo EX90. The seven-seater EX90 is not the first electric car in the Volvo lineup. But it should be a popular one, serving as an electric counterpart to Volvo’s popular three-row flagship, the XC90.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Volvo EX90.

What sort of electric range does the Volvo EX90 offer?
volvo ex90 2023 ev
Volvo

Volvo expects the EX90 to deliver up to 300 miles of range on a single charge. Volvo says it can deliver a fast charge of 10% to 80% in 30 minutes.

Like the Ford F-150 Lightning and Hyundai Ioniq 5, the Volvo EX90 will come hardware-ready for bidirectional charging, allowing the EX90 to send power back out of the vehicle from its battery.

How much power will the Volvo EX90 pack?
volvo ex90 2023 ev
Volvo

The initial EX90 available will be a dual-motor all-wheel-drive model with 496 hp and 671 lb-ft of torque in its performance version. The dual-motor version with 300 miles of range will have 408 hp.

The EX90 may get self-driving capability...eventually
volvo ex90 2023 ev
Volvo

Volvo says the EX90 comes "hardware ready" with state-of-the-art lidar sensors for "unsupervised driving." But they make no claims about the software — the tricky part — or when it will arrive.

Volvo is trying to make EX90 production more sustainable
volvo ex90 2023 ev
Volvo

The EX-90 makes ample use of sustainable materials. Volvo says 25% of the aluminum and 15% of the steel used in the vehicle's construction are recycled. The EX90 also contains more than 105 pounds of recycled plastics — about 15% of the plastic used in the vehicle.

When will the Volvo EX90 arrive?
volvo ex90 2023 ev
Volvo

Volvo says EX90 deliveries will begin in early 2024 and notes that it will be built in America and available "well-equipped" under $80,000 — which should make it eligible for the federal tax credit. It's available for pre-order now on Volvo's website, though the configurator will not be live until Fall 2023.

The 33 Electric Cars We're Most Excited to Drive in the Future
mercedes benz concept eqg
Mercedes-Benz AG

The next few years will be packed with new EVs. These are the ones that have us jazzed the most.

LEARN MORE

