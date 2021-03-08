With its upcoming plans for a wide range of electric cars, Kia is swinging for the fences. The Korean carmaker has already announced plans to have 11 EVs for sale by 2026, and the first Kia vehicle on Hyundai Motor Group's new E-GMP electric vehicle platform — also used with the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 — will be an crossover codenamed "CV." And according to a new report, Kia could unveil the new car as soon as next week — and the drool-worthy specs of the high-end model might rival the Porsche Taycan.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

beeindruckend groß, dieser Kia. Und wie gesagt: nahm dank 800-Volt-(Rimac?)-Technik in Sekunden 175 kW auf. Als ich ein paar Minuten später nochmal schaute allerdings nur noch 66 kW ... pic.twitter.com/TzWcfEd6RN — Hank Scribner (@haukeschrieber) March 4, 2021

According to ZDNet Korea, Kia will drop a teaser for the new vehicle on March 9th, with a reveal on March 15th. The codename "CV" won't carry over to the model; instead, it will have a moniker that lands somewhere in the middle of an "EV[1-9]" alphanumeric naming system.

That date, if true, suggests the brand may be trying to get its flashy new EV into the public eye quickly. A Kia investor presentation from last December had the CV arriving in America at the LA Auto Show in May 2021; however, with that show postponed once again to November, it seems likely Kia may show it at a private event

The CV will reportedly offer a top-spec GT model, which should deliver impressive performance. The investor presentation suggested the carmaker is targeting a 0-62 mph time of 3.0 seconds, which would place it between the Porsche Taycan Turbo and the Taycan Turbo S. It will reportedly achieve a top speed of around 162 mph.

Kia's new car should be equally beastly on the charging front. as we;; An 800-volt system should deliver up to 350kW of charging, allegedly allowing the vehicle to add 62 miles of range in just four minutes. Charging to 80 percent would take about 18 minutes. A total range of 500 km should translate to around 275 miles, give or take, in EPA testing.

Admittedly, Kia going up againt Porsche in terms of performance isn't quite as crazy it sounds at first. Let's not forget the Stinger GT is more powerful, faster and quicker than the base Panamera — and it starts for about half the price.

How Kia prices this vehicle will be an interesting question. The Taycan Turbo starts at $150,000. Even if the Kia CV GT cuts the cost significantly and comes in at $100,000. That would still be a $100,000 Kia. Kia's brand reputation has markedly improved with recent successes like the Telluride. But that would be a stretch.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io