This Badass Off-Road Camping Trailer Runs on Solar Power

Colorado Campworks has resolves the latter issue with their new trailer, the Nomadic System One (also known as the NS-1). It's 100-percent solar-powered, but still offers all of the amenities one would expect from a trailer, including badass off-road capability.
The base model NS-1 starts at $36,000, and features a 200-watt fixed solar panel, an electric cabin heater, a queen mattress, LED interior and exterior lighting, a heated outdoor shower, a Front Runner awning, a Front Runner roof platform and a kitchen drawer box with a dual-burner induction stove and running hot and cold water.
Colorado Campworks
Colorado Campworks preps the NS-1 to follow your off-roader by outfitting it with a Timbren 3500HD axle-less suspension and BF Goodrich T/A KO2 all-season tires. The dry weight is just 1,750 pounds, so even loaded up with car camping gear, the NS-1 can be towed by a wide range of vehicles.
Buyers can further enhance the NS-1's capability with five packages. The Four Season Off Grid ($3,000) package adds steal underplating and upgraded insulation for winter use. The Supercharged Electricity package ($6,000) upgrades the electrical hardware, notably doubling the battery life, while Professional Camp Chef ($3,200) tacks on a Trager smoker, a Breville smart oven and a SnoMaster cooler. Digital Nomad ($2,500) throws in an exterior antenna and Wifi. You can also opt for nicer finishings and required wine and cheese equipment with Glamping Upgrades ($1,500). Colorado Campworks also offers a range of individual accessories through their online shop.
Colorado Campworks is currently taking reservations for 2021 NS-1 builds, which can be configured on their website.
