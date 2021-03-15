This Badass Off-Road Camping Trailer Runs on Solar Power

Overlanding is about communing with nature, but certain aspects of the pastime can feel antithetical to that pursuit. The rugged off-road vehicle you drive out there is probably not all that great for the environment, for example — and the awesome camping trailer you tow behind it requires additional fuel for power, heating and cooking.

Colorado Campworks has resolves the latter issue with their new trailer, the Nomadic System One (also known as the NS-1). It's 100-percent solar-powered, but still offers all of the amenities one would expect from a trailer, including badass off-road capability.

The base model NS-1 starts at $36,000, and features a 200-watt fixed solar panel, an electric cabin heater, a queen mattress, LED interior and exterior lighting, a heated outdoor shower, a Front Runner awning, a Front Runner roof platform and a kitchen drawer box with a dual-burner induction stove and running hot and cold water.

Colorado Campworks Colorado Campworks

Colorado Campworks preps the NS-1 to follow your off-roader by outfitting it with a Timbren 3500HD axle-less suspension and BF Goodrich T/A KO2 all-season tires. The dry weight is just 1,750 pounds, so even loaded up with car camping gear, the NS-1 can be towed by a wide range of vehicles.

Buyers can further enhance the NS-1's capability with five packages. The Four Season Off Grid ($3,000) package adds steal underplating and upgraded insulation for winter use. The Supercharged Electricity package ($6,000) upgrades the electrical hardware, notably doubling the battery life, while Professional Camp Chef ($3,200) tacks on a Trager smoker, a Breville smart oven and a SnoMaster cooler. Digital Nomad ($2,500) throws in an exterior antenna and Wifi. You can also opt for nicer finishings and required wine and cheese equipment with Glamping Upgrades ($1,500). Colorado Campworks also offers a range of individual accessories through their online shop.

Colorado Campworks is currently taking reservations for 2021 NS-1 builds, which can be configured on their website.

