Today's Top Stories
1
RIP, Apple HomePod. Why Did the Smart Speaker Fail
2
This G-SHOCK Is One of the Brand’s Finest Watches
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
5
Enter for a Chance to Win $1,000

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Porsche Says the Taycan Won't Mean the Death of the Panamera

Porsche could have room for two sporty, low-riding four doors in its lineup for years to come.

By Tyler Duffy
porsche panamera
Porsche

Like the rest of VW Group, Porsche is investing heavily in electric vehicles. The company recently launched its first electric car, the Taycan; it recently upped its stake in EV hypercar builder Rimac; and Porsche also plans to make the next generation of the Macan, its best-selling vehicle, all-electric.

One vehicle that seemingly could get lost in that electric reshuffle is the Panamera. On the surface, the Taycan seems to renders an electric Panamera redundant. The new four-door EV is about the same size as the Panamera, and comes in at similar price points as the station . The Taycan even has a new quasi-wagon Cross Turismo version that corresponds to the Panamera Sport Turismo.

But Porsche CEO Oliver Blume told Autocar that he still believes a next-generation Panamera could work — but it may need to change.

One way would be for the Panamera to get bigger. Blume says there would be "clear differentiation between them in the C and D segment" in the next generation and that the Panamera is "one step higher than the Taycan." So Porsche could offer a slightly larger Panamera that was definitively larger.

The Panamera could also use a completely different platform. Autocar says an electric Panamera would use VW Group's PPE platform, premium performance, vs. the high-performance J1 platform in the Taycan.

There also may be room for the Panamera to continue as a non-electric car for another generation. Porsche expects 80 percent of its sales to be electrified , not electric , by 2030. Electrified also includes hybrids. So an improved version of the Panamera's current E-hybrid could still have a place in the Porsche lineup.

LEARN MORE

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

ebay tag carrera and omega speedmaster watches
eBay Luxury Watch Deal

SHOP NOW

$500 OFF

Right now, eBay is offering $500 off select luxury watches more than $2,500. So if you've had your eye on one, there's never been a better time to buy.

Away Bigger Carry-On: Aluminum Edition
Away Bigger Carry-On: Aluminum Edition
skimresources.com
$346 $495

$149 OFF (30%)

This is a GP Reader favorite. The aluminum sides give the bag add even more durability to what was already a tough suitcase, plus the shine of the gold means you'll never confuse your bag with someone else on the carousel. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE AWAY SALE

Persol 649 Original Sunglasses
Persol 649 Original Sunglasses
$260 $310

$50 OFF (16%)

These foldable Persols have come straight from the brow of Steve McQueen and are poised to find a place on your face. They are a true icon of style. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RECENT STYLE RELEASES

TriggerPoint Charge Vibe Three-Speed Ridged Vibrating Foam Roller
TriggerPoint Charge Vibe Three-Speed Ridged Vibrating Foam Roller
Trigger Point Performance amazon.com
$61 $100

$39 OFF (39%)

Foam rolling may seem a bit like torture, but the pain you experience in the moment will alleviate a ton of pain later. This one has multiple speeds and gets much deeper than a standard roller. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS PRODUCTS

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 Running Shoe
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 Running Shoe
Nike linksynergy.com
$84 $120

$36 OFF (30%)

Even at full price, the Pegasus is one of Nike's best affordable running shoes — many of them hover near $200 these days. These are perfect for daily jogs and training for bigger events. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW RUNNING SHOES

Away Weekender
Away Weekender
skimresources.com
$136 $195

$59 OFF (30%)

Weekend trips will never be the same once you pick up an Away Weekender. This thoughtful bag has a 15" laptop sleeve and a shoe compartment to ensure that all of your things have their place. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE AWAY SALE

Ray-Ban Clubmaster Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Clubmaster Sunglasses
Ray-Ban skimresources.com
$70 $204

$134 OFF (66%)

Ray-Bans can frequently be found on sale, but what cannot frequently be found on sale is one of the brand's most iconic frames, the Clubmaster. Equally rare is finding polarized shades for under $100. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RECENT STYLE RELEASES

LG 85 Series 65-inch 4K Smart UHD TV with AI ThinQ
LG 85 Series 65-inch 4K Smart UHD TV with AI ThinQ
$700 $900

$200 OFF (22%)

This UHD smart TV from LG has built-in Alexa, an ultra-fast a9 Gen 3 AI 4K processor and emits some of the crispest blacks and colors you've ever seen on a television. Right now is the time to buy as brands prepare to roll out the newer models.

READ ABOUT ADDING HDMI PORTS TO YOUR TV

Reigning Champ Midweight Slim Sweatpant
Reigning Champ Midweight Slim Sweatpant
Reigning Champ avantlink.com
$90 $120

$30 OFF (25%)

This is our pick for the best upgraded sweatpants. They are slim but have a gusset for freedom of movement and flatlock seams to prevent chaffing if you're headed out on a run or to the gym.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATPANTS

Apple Watch Series 6
Apple Watch Series 6
Apple amazon.com
$459 $499

$40 OFF (8%)

Equipped with cellular, this watch can get calls, texts and directions without your phone. You can also monitor your blood oxygen levels and heart rhythm with Apple's new health apps. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST APPLE WATCH ACCESSORIES

Black Diamond Spot Headlamp
Black Diamond Spot Headlamp
Black Diamond backcountry.com
$30 $40

$10 OFF (25%)

This is our editor's pick for the best headlamp you can buy. It is simple in the best ways: it runs on AAA batteries, it's waterproof and can beam light out 80 meters ahead of you. Plus it is all controlled by one button. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HEADLAMPS

APT 2B Jensen Leather Chair
APT 2B Jensen Leather Chair
Jensen skimresources.com
$1,160 $1,398

$238 OFF (17%)

Need a chair upgrade that you can really sink into? This leather chair from APT 2B is handsome and made to last. This will definitely be your new favorite reading spot. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME DESIGN RELEASES

Patagonia Classic Retro Fleece Jacket
Patagonia Classic Retro Fleece Jacket
Patagonia skimresources.com
$150 $199

$49 OFF (25%)

Classic design? Check. High-pile fleece? Check. Epic retro purple colorway? Check. This windproof jacket is perfect for spring, plus you know you can trust a Patagonia item to last for life. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLEECE JACKETS

Coway Airmega 400S Air Purifier
Coway Airmega 400S Air Purifier
skimresources.com
$637 $749

$112 OFF (15%)

This smart air purifier has five fan settings, can cover over 1500 sq. ft. of space and can recycle all the air in a room twice an hour. Bonus points for not being an eyesore like most air purifiers.

READ OUR AIR PURIFIER GUIDE

PC Task Lamp
PC Task Lamp
skimresources.com
$296 $395

$99 OFF (25%)

Now that we've been working from home for a year, it is time to start upgrading some of the home office pieces we scoured around the garage for. A lamp obviously provides necessary light, but also looks darn good on your desk. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STANDING DESKS

Flybird Weight Bench
Flybird Weight Bench
FLYBIRD amazon.com
$136 $240

$104 OFF (43%)

Still not sure about going back to the gym? Us, either. While the proposition of going to the gym isn't great, working out still needs to happen. An adjustable bench like this one makes workouts at home much easier. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW FITNESS GEAR

POC Omne Air Spin Helmet
POC Omne Air Spin Helmet
POC
$120 $150

$30 OFF (20%)

Whether you're a seasoned rider or just ride a couple times a week, you need a helmet. POC makes some of the best in the business, and this one is an excellent value, especially at 20 percent off. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW FITNESS GEAR

GreenPan Craft 8" & 10" Skillet Set
GreenPan Craft 8" & 10" Skillet Set
skimresources.com
$100 $220

$120 OFF (55%)

This non-stick skillet set from GreenPan can do it all, from a hearty breakfast in the AM to pan-seared or braised steaks at night. Plus, at 55 percent off, the price is seriously hard to beat. 

READ EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO COOK LIKE A MICHELIN STARRED CHEF

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Sony
$278 $350

$72 OFF (21%)

Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones.

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONES GUIDE

ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
thermoworks.com
$69 $99

$30 OFF (30%)

When it comes to keeping temperature, ThermoWorks is elite. The brand is a leader in humidity trackers, pH monitors and meat probes, but its marquee product is the humble Thermapen. If you don't believe us, ask chefs and grillmasters everywhere.

READ ABOUT GRILLING MYTHS DEBUNKED

Herschel Eighteen Hip Pack
Herschel Eighteen Hip Pack
skimresources.com
$35 $50

$15 OFF (30%)

Summer is coming and you're going to need a bag to keep your EDC close and your pockets free. This Herschel pack looks great, has a few pockets and works as a hip pack or a sling pack thrown over one shoulder. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW OUTDOOR GEAR

J.Crew Rolled Cable-knit Sweater
J.Crew Rolled Cable-knit Sweater
J.Crew skimresources.com
$75 $128

$53 OFF (41%)

A cream-colored sweater is a perfect piece to take you through spring and the fisherman cable design gives it a nice texture and allows it to be dressed up or down with ease. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE SALES RIGHT NOW

Lululemon Always in Motion Boxer 5-Pack
Lululemon Always in Motion Boxer 5-Pack
skimresources.com
$74 $108

$34 OFF (31%)

Need a way to refresh your underwear drawer in one fell swoop? This is how you do it. Lululemon's Always in Motion boxer briefs were designed with movement in mind but are also soft enough for daily wear.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Catch a Glimpse of Subaru's Badass New Outback
Inov-8's New Running Shoe Packs Graphene Tech
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This Is LG's Most Affordable OLED TV Yet
Your Hand Sanitizer Might Be Hiding a Carcinogen
Subaru, Toyota to Launch a Mystery Car in April
Here's Why We Haven't Met the New Toyota 86
Get a NASA Velcro Strap for Your Omega Speedmaster
The Lucid Air Will Pack Dolby Atmos Surround Sound
Here's the Cool Face Mask Many F1 Teams Are Using
What's a Barlow Knife? Here's a Perfect Example