One vehicle that seemingly could get lost in that electric reshuffle is the Panamera. On the surface, the Taycan seems to renders an electric Panamera redundant. The new four-door EV is about the same size as the Panamera, and comes in at similar price points as the station . The Taycan even has a new quasi-wagon Cross Turismo version that corresponds to the Panamera Sport Turismo.
One way would be for the Panamera to get bigger. Blume says there would be "clear differentiation between them in the C and D segment" in the next generation and that the Panamera is "one step higher than the Taycan." So Porsche could offer a slightly larger Panamera that was definitively larger.
The Panamera could also use a completely different platform. Autocar says an electric Panamera would use VW Group's PPE platform, premium performance, vs. the high-performance J1 platform in the Taycan.
