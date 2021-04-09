Today's Top Stories
For $250, You Can Literally Drink the Tesla Kool-Aid With This Tequila

Want to show the depths of your Tesla fandom? Try their crazy expensive tequila.

By Tyler Duffy
tesla tequila
Tesla

Last week, we noted how Tesla was double-charging customers. The carmaker is now, at long last, providing those customers refunds, but also giving them an additional $200 in Tesla store credit for their troubles. On a whim, we took a click over to the Tesla store to discover what Tesla merch one could buy for $200, where we found one thing you can't: Tesla Tequila.

Yes, Tesla — a car manufacturer — sells tequila. They describe it as "an exclusive, premium 100% de añejo tequila aged in French oak barrels," and say it features a "dry fruit and light vanilla nose with a balanced cinnamon pepper finish."

Now here's the rub: Tesla Tequila retails for a jaw-dropping $250. That doesn't quite put it among the world's most expensive bottles of tequila, but it's still relatively extortionate. Only one of our best tequilas of 2021 exceeded $90, and most retail for less than $50.

If you're wondering how Elon Musk found time to operate a solar-powered backyard distillery while operating the world's most valuable car company, trying to bring humanity to Mars, devising far less efficient ways to build a train and being a general nuisance on Twitter, well, don't. Tesla Tequila is a partnership with California company Nosotoros Tequila.

Of course, Nosotoros sells its Resposado tequila for $45. The extra time spent in the barrel — a 15-month aging process — plus the hand-crafted glass bottle and the Tesla imprimatur apparently results in a $205 markup.

Tesla Tequila deliveries were set to begin in April, in states where it's legal. As one would anticipate with the brand's fanatical following, the $250 bottles are already sold out. However, Nosotoros will sell you a six-pack of Blanco and Resposado bottles for $225, or a "Ménage à trois" package with one of each and a bottle of Mezcal for $140. Plus, Nosotoros will plant a tree to offset the climate impact of your shipment.

We asked Gear Patrol Home desk editor and all-around liquor expert Will Price for his two cents on the Tesla Tequila. "This would make a great, ironic gift for your buddy who downloaded Robinhood earlier in the pandemic and followed the BUY $TSLA crowd with some success," he said. "Otherwise, I'd spend that money on Fuenteseca instead."

