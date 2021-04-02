All the Automotive News You Missed This Week That You Should Know About

VW tried to pull off an April Fools joke...in March

A Volkswagen press release briefly leaked on March 29 — which, if you'll recall, is not April Fools Day — claimed the company was changing its name to Voltswagen in America because it sells electric cars now. Most of us presumed this was a marketing stunt for the new ID.4.

Then VW doubled down on the joke. The company published a now-deleted press release on March 30 — also not April Fools Day — formally announcing the change. VW then lied to reporters claiming the change was legitimate, which led to wire reports running with it. Mass confusion ensued.

VW eventually admitted the joke....but the journalists who were lied to weren't laughing. Moral of the story? Confine April Fools Day to the 24-hour period of April 1. And maaaaaybe don't prioritize corny jokes over a trust-based relationship that sustains peoples' livelihoods.

LEARN MORE