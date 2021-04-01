What Has Powered Tesla's Rise, and Can It Maintain Momentum?

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.
Will Sabel Courtney and Tyler Duffy discuss Tesla: what forces propelled Tesla to its current status, what it’ll take for the company to remain a powerhouse in the future. We touch on the EV competition, Tesla's Supercharger network "ace in the hole" and cool nerdery, plus a rant about corporate April Fool's jokes and more.
Show Notes
Headlines
Kind Of Obsessed:
- Will Sabel Courtney: 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
- Tyler Duffy: Genesis GV80
