What Has Powered Tesla's Rise, and Can It Maintain Momentum?

The Gear Patrol Podcast Episode Four – Listen Now

By Gear Patrol
The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

Will Sabel Courtney and Tyler Duffy discuss Tesla: what forces propelled Tesla to its current status, what it’ll take for the company to remain a powerhouse in the future. We touch on the EV competition, Tesla's Supercharger network "ace in the hole" and cool nerdery, plus a rant about corporate April Fool's jokes and more.

Show Notes

                      Headlines

                            Kind Of Obsessed:

                                The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them.

                                Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, our website, or wherever else you get your podcasts. Reach out at podcast@gearpatrol.com.

