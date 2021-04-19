Could Ford Bring This Cool, Tech-Savvy New Car to America?

Ford has all but abandoned the American car market for trucks and SUVs. The company canceled the Fiesta, Focus, Taurus and, this past year, the Fusion sedan to focus on more high-margin models. Their approach has left the Mustang as the only non-truck/SUV in the Ford lineup.

This almost car-less state of affairs wasn’t supposed to be absolute and permanent. Ford did have plans to sell the Focus Active in the United States before Trump administration tariffs killed the plan in 2018. Could Ford revive the plan to sell a car in the U.S. that isn’t a traditional sedan? Well, they just launched exactly that sort of vehicle for the Chinese market, the Evos, at the Shanghai Motor Show. The Evos is a sort of fastback-shaped wagon/crossover along the lines of the Citroën CX 5, without the French funkiness.

Ford

Ford was scant on traditional car details, like whether the Evos will have an internal combustion, hybrid or electric powertrain and what the car’s rear looks like. But the new car will be tech-focused with a 27-inch touchscreen, over-the-air software updates, a Ford virtual assistant and Ford’s new BlueCruise hands-free driving technology.

Ford says it plans to build the Evos in China and has not announced any plans to sell it abroad yet. Though it theoretically could fit in both North America and Europe. Stateside, Ford could be looking for a more dynamic, sportier and stylish alternative to the Edge SUV, which has seen sales flag lately. Ford also just killed off the Mondeo sedan in Europe and could be looking for a non-sedan replacement.

