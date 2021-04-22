After oh so many years of selling the same old Land Cruiser, Toyota is finally replacing the J200 series version with a new 300 Series. The Japanese launch for the new SUV is imminent — perhaps coming in a matter of days. Why do we say that? Because Australian outlet CarsGuide has found spy photos of the new Land Cruiser models sitting in a lot waiting to be exported.

CarsGuide CarsGuide

The undisguised SUV looks a lot like the leaked blueprint documents indicated that it would. It's a modern, boxier take on the 200 Series with a larger, squared-off front end. It has a more sculpted-looking rear window than the previous model. The spy shots miss the model's rear, so we don't know whether the split tailgate has indeed been removed.

We've heard a fair bit of information about how the new car will represent itself when it arrives. It's likely to ditch its gas-quaffing 5.7-liter V8 engine for a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 with an eventual hybrid version. There should be a more high-performance GR-branded version. And it should get a modernized interior in line with other Toyotas.

We don't know for certain yet whether the new Land Cruiser will come to the United States. Toyota only confirmed that there will be no 2022 model Land Cruiser in America and only said to stay tuned. That could mean the Land Cruiser is finished in America; or, it could mean it is coming as scheduled, but for the 2023 model year. Then again, we might get the J300 on time, but only branded as a Lexus.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io