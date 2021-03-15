The All-New Toyota Land Cruiser Is Coming Very Soon. Here's What You Need to Know
The Land Cruiser is getting a long-awaited overhaul, and it could arrive very soon.
It's no exaggeration to say that the Toyota Land Cruiser is one of the automotive world's most venerated nameplates. It's also one of the longest-running models still on the road. The current J200 generation entered production way back in 2007 — and has the poor fuel economy to prove it.
Luckily, an all-new 300 Series Land Cruiser should arrive very soon. We've had a steady stream of reports and rumors stretching across continents, while Toyota has been all but radio silent on the matter.
Here's a roundup of what we think we know about where the next-generation Land Crusher is heading.
The coronavirus pandemic reportedly slowed development on the J300 Land Cruiser. Some reports have had the new SUV debuting in Japan in April 2021; others have posited the Land Cruiser's 70th anniversary, on August 1st, could be the reveal date. If neither of those materialize, the Tokyo Motor Show in the fall (if it happens) would be a strong bet.
Toyota confirmed there will be no 2022 Land Cruiser in the American market. But the statement left the possibilities wide open. The J300 could arrive stateside in the 2022 calendar year as a 2023 vehicle. It could come, but only as a Lexus. We could also get another, cheaper SUV in America that uses the Land Cruiser nameplate.
Reports have the Land Cruiser ditching its gas-quaffing 5.7-liter V8 for more efficient powertrains. The base engine will probably be Toyota's twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 as found in the Lexus LS, with an eventual hybrid edition. Those should be paired with a 10-speed automatic.
The 300 Series should be built on Toyota's new TNGA truck platform, which will likely also underpin the new 2022 Tundra and the next 4Runner. Australians may get diesel versions but don't expect them to come stateside.
One report has suggested the new Land Cruiser will be getting a GR Sport version. This would be sort of like the Camry TRD, where the vehicle offers handling and appearance upgrades but keeps the same powertrain. Toyota's Australian marketing chief also said not to rule out an eventual rugged off-roading trim.
One of the sticking points with the current Land Cruiser is the exorbitant price, and the 300 Series may do nothing to resolve that. In fact, an Australian report suggests it will be around $5,000 more expensive, pushing the price tag past $90,000.
The Land Cruiser may finally get a modern infotainment system. Russian website Autospot obtained photos of what appears to be the new Land Cruiser under wraps. Photos revealed a bold grille and LED lighting on the exterior and an interior with a similar 12.3-inch display to the ones used in other Toyota and Lexus models.
