It's no exaggeration to say that the Toyota Land Cruiser is one of the automotive world's most venerated nameplates. It's also one of the longest-running models still on the road. The current J200 generation entered production way back in 2007 — and has the poor fuel economy to prove it.

Luckily, an all-new 300 Series Land Cruiser should arrive very soon. We've had a steady stream of reports and rumors stretching across continents, while Toyota has been all but radio silent on the matter.

Here's a roundup of what we think we know about where the next-generation Land Crusher is heading.