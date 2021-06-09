Most modern cars and trucks are equipped with auto-stop/start technology. The principle behind the system is simple: it shuts off the engine when you'd otherwise be idling and wasting gas during stop-and-go driving . In practice, though, it's a feature many drivers don't like. Restarts can feel abrupt or jerky; the momentary delay can make quick action in traffic difficult; and the engine cutting out can sound alarming to older drivers used to less reliable cars. Many cars (for now) come also come with a switch to disable the system, but even so, that requires remembering to press an extra button every time you start the car.



But if you don't like auto stop/start and you're in the market for a new General Motors full-size truck or SUV, now may be the time to buy. GM has been making sacrifices to keep truck/SUV production going during the global microchip shortage. The company has already removed cylinder deactivation tech from certain vehicles; now, GM has announced it will be removing auto stop/start from certain trucks and SUVs .



The change will affect 2021 vehicles fitted with either the 5.3-liter or 6.2-liter V8 and 10-speed automatic transmission built after June 7, 2021. Those vehicles would be the Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, the GMC Yukon and Yukon XL, the Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV and some editions of the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks.



GM is all-in on the shift to electric vehicles pledging its intent for its consumer fleet to go completely electric by 2035. So don't expect them to explicitly advertise that, while Ford focuses on more efficient gas engines, hybrids and electric trucks, GM still builds V8 trucks and will now be selling them without an annoying fuel-saving feature. But buyers may take notice.

