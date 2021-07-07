The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is one of the most fun, flagrantly absurd SUVs on the market. It's your bog-standard family Grand Cherokee, except track-tuned, packing 707 horsepower from its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 Hellcat engine — and built ready to rival Porsches. The Grand Cherokee Trackhawk can accelerate from 0-60 mph in just 3.5 seconds. (It's also at or near the least fuel-efficient vehicle on the road, earning just 11 mpg in city driving.)

But if you've been hoping to buy a Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, you may need to act fast. MoparInsiders is reporting that the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, as constituted, won't return for the new WL generation. Per the report, Jeep had planned to have a Hellcat-powered Trackhawk version of the WL — but killed it as part of the brand's (necessary) pivot toward electrification and better fuel economy.

MoparInsiders says there may still be a high-performance Trackhawk version, but it would likely be based on the new GME-T6 inline-six plug-in hybrid engine that Stellantis will be using as a replacement for its muscle car V8s. The top-spec of that engine layout is estimated to be around 525 horsepower. According to the report, that will be one of two PHEV options Jeep adds to the Grand Cherokee lineup; the SUV will also get the 375-hp 2.0-liter inline-four PHEV from the Wrangler 4xe.

Jeep axing the Hellcat engine Grand Cherokee is not too surprising. The electrified future is coming fast in the automotive world. Some of our favorite cars — many of them traditionally running on fuel-swilling V8s — will need to make major changes in the next few years to adapt. And at brands like Dodge, Ram and Jeep, which have done little to prep the way for electrification and EVs, those changes will feel particularly abrupt.

