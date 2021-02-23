The car world is changing at a rapid pace. A few years ago, hybrids were niche cars, and it was controversial when a sports car lost a manual transmission option or switched from a V8 to a V6. Today, it looks like many automakers may phase out internal combustion entirely in short order.

Some of our favorite gas-swizzling automotive icons will need to adapt to survive. And for most of them, “adapt” will mean more than a token hybrid option.

Here are 10 cool cars that are strong bets to go electric before the end of the decade.