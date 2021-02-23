Today's Top Stories
10 Cool Cars That Might Go All-Electric Very Soon

The car world is changing quickly, and some of our favorite cars and SUVs are being pulled along for the ride.

By Tyler Duffy
2020 bmw m5 gear patrol slide 1
.

The car world is changing at a rapid pace. A few years ago, hybrids were niche cars, and it was controversial when a sports car lost a manual transmission option or switched from a V8 to a V6. Today, it looks like many automakers may phase out internal combustion entirely in short order.

Some of our favorite gas-swizzling automotive icons will need to adapt to survive. And for most of them, “adapt” will mean more than a token hybrid option.

Here are 10 cool cars that are strong bets to go electric before the end of the decade.

bmw 7 series
Tom Kirkpatrick
1 of 12
BMW 7 Series

BMW already has plenty of hybrids, and has confirmed an all-electric version of its flagship full-size sedan is coming. It should rival the Mercedes EQS.

bmw m5 cs 2022
BMW
2 of 12
BMW M5

The current-gen BMW M5 cut the cord with purists by ditching the manual. The next-gen could be a 1,000-horsepower monster powered by electricity.

the 2021 cadillac escalade sport
Cadillac
3 of 12
Cadillac Escalade

Reports say GM is taking the Cadillac brand all-electric. The Escalade is a full-size behemoth with an emphasis on quiet luxury and advanced technology that people already pay north of $100,000 for. So, basically ,the easiest Cadillac to convert to an EV. Reports have the EV version coming in 2025 at the latest.

2020 corvette stingray review gear patrol featured
Chevrolet
4 of 12
Chevrolet Corvette

GM has pledged to sell only zero-emission vehicles by 2035, which means the Corvette would have to go electric to survive (unless they find a workaround). An electric Corvette SUV and the radical, automatic-only redesign of the current C8 should prime the way for a blisteringly fast Corvette EV at some point.

2021 mustang mach 1
Ford
5 of 12
Ford Mustang

Ford already took the Mustang brand electric with the Mustang Mach-E. And the iconic sports car may follow within the next decade. One report has the new Mustang arriving in 2028...as an electric car.

all new f 150 lariat in rapid red metallic tinted clearcoat
Ford
6 of 12
4 great off roaders you should never buy used gear patrol jeep wrangler
Jeep
7 of 12
Jeep Wrangler

Jeep is launching its first hybrid Wrangler 4xe this year. Jeep also announced an EV Wrangler concept was coming to Moab, which could presage an upcoming production model Jeep could have on the road by the end of the year.

range rover svautobiography gear patrol slide 08
Land Rover
8 of 12
Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover is going mostly electric over the next decade. The first electric model is due to launch in 2024, and it could be an electric version of the next-gen Range Rover.

2019 mercedes amg g63 review gear patrol slide 6
Mercedes-Benz
9 of 12
Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Mercedes-Benz expressed a long-term commitment to the G-Class and is branching the SUV out into its own "G" sub-brand. Part of that vibrant future will be an all-electric model set to arrive in the next few years.

porsche cayman gear patrol full lead
RIGHT LIGHT MEDIA GmbH
10 of 12
Porsche 718 Cayman/Boxster

Porsche has dropped some hints the next generation of the 718 Cayman/Boxster will be all-electric, although there have been some reports that Porsche may keep that project on hold until battery technology improves.

porsche macan
Porsche
11 of 12
Porsche Macan

The Macan is Porsche's best-selling vehicle, and the next-generation will be all-electric and arrive in 2022. That said, Porsche will keep the combustion version around for a few years, and facelift it to look like the new one.

hero grill
Huckberry
12 of 12
