10 Cool Cars That Might Go All-Electric Very Soon
The car world is changing quickly, and some of our favorite cars and SUVs are being pulled along for the ride.
The car world is changing at a rapid pace. A few years ago, hybrids were niche cars, and it was controversial when a sports car lost a manual transmission option or switched from a V8 to a V6. Today, it looks like many automakers may phase out internal combustion entirely in short order.
Some of our favorite gas-swizzling automotive icons will need to adapt to survive. And for most of them, “adapt” will mean more than a token hybrid option.
Here are 10 cool cars that are strong bets to go electric before the end of the decade.
BMW already has plenty of hybrids, and has confirmed an all-electric version of its flagship full-size sedan is coming. It should rival the Mercedes EQS.
The current-gen BMW M5 cut the cord with purists by ditching the manual. The next-gen could be a 1,000-horsepower monster powered by electricity.
Reports say GM is taking the Cadillac brand all-electric. The Escalade is a full-size behemoth with an emphasis on quiet luxury and advanced technology that people already pay north of $100,000 for. So, basically ,the easiest Cadillac to convert to an EV. Reports have the EV version coming in 2025 at the latest.
GM has pledged to sell only zero-emission vehicles by 2035, which means the Corvette would have to go electric to survive (unless they find a workaround). An electric Corvette SUV and the radical, automatic-only redesign of the current C8 should prime the way for a blisteringly fast Corvette EV at some point.
Ford already took the Mustang brand electric with the Mustang Mach-E. And the iconic sports car may follow within the next decade. One report has the new Mustang arriving in 2028...as an electric car.
Jeep is launching its first hybrid Wrangler 4xe this year. Jeep also announced an EV Wrangler concept was coming to Moab, which could presage an upcoming production model Jeep could have on the road by the end of the year.
Land Rover is going mostly electric over the next decade. The first electric model is due to launch in 2024, and it could be an electric version of the next-gen Range Rover.
Mercedes-Benz expressed a long-term commitment to the G-Class and is branching the SUV out into its own "G" sub-brand. Part of that vibrant future will be an all-electric model set to arrive in the next few years.
Porsche has dropped some hints the next generation of the 718 Cayman/Boxster will be all-electric, although there have been some reports that Porsche may keep that project on hold until battery technology improves.
The Macan is Porsche's best-selling vehicle, and the next-generation will be all-electric and arrive in 2022. That said, Porsche will keep the combustion version around for a few years, and facelift it to look like the new one.
