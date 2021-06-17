The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Makes Luxury SUVs Feel Overpriced

Jeep launched the all-new fifth generation Grand Cherokee this year. They put out the three-row Grand Cherokee L version first. Why start with the three-row model? Basically, Jeep needed it — asap. The Grand Cherokee is the brand's best-selling and arguably most important vehicle. Buyers love it. But families were outgrowing the flagship two-row model and Jeep had nowhere for them to go. Now they do.

The Grand Cherokee L is not the brand's first foray into three-row SUV territory — Jeep tried to make the big and uber-boxy Commander happen to no avail in the 2000s — and they are hoping the market, currently obsessed with three-row crossovers, will be more receptive to a similar concept this time around. They probably will.



Jeep let me behind the wheel of the sumptuous Summit Reserve trim Grand Cherokee L to cruise around Detroit on a steamy day last week. The new SUV is great to drive. It's spectacular to sit in. And it will redefine what you think of Jeep, which has progressed from humble adventure vehicles to being a full-on luxury brand.