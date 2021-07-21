The worst of the COVID-19 pandemic may be past, but camper van popularity shows no signs of slowing. To that end, it's little surprise to see that American company Thor Motor Coach — a sibling brand of Airstream — has just launched a new van called the Sanctuary, a 4x4 camper van based on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. It's a super-comfortable-looking camper, one that looks supremely capable of leaving the pavement (and the stresses of modern life) behind.

The base van for the Sanctuary is a 4x4 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van with a 144-inch wheelbase. It boasts the larger Mercedes engine option, a turbodiesel 3.0-liter V6, which puts out 188 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque, which should be enough oomph for off-roading. The Sanctuary also has a 3,500-pound towing capacity.

Thor Motor Coach offers two floor plans for the Sanctuary. The 19P has a fold-out sleeping area larger than a king-size bed, seating capacity for five and a storage compartment. The 19L has a smaller fixed bed in the rear, seats four with two jump seats on the side and doesn't have a storage compartment. Both plans provide a wet bath and shower and a kitchenette with a dual-burner gas stove and a fridge/microwave.

The Sanctuary exterior comes standard with some cool add-ons from Thule, including a power awning with integrated LED lighting, a ladder and roof rack system and a rear door-mounted bike rack. It also has a sewer hose, if you want to go full Cousin Eddie. The Sanctuary can even serve as your mobile office — if you don't want to leave the grid — with built-in WiFi and a digital TV antenna.

As you would expect with a great camper van, the Thor Motor Coach Sanctuary doesn't come cheap. Pricing starts at $148,680 for the 19P floorplan and $151,060 for the 19L floorplan. The sweet-looking off-road tires, alas, do not come standard; they're a $1,744 option.

