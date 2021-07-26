Tom Hanks is one of America's most beloved actors and a high-end coffee machine aficionado. He has two automotive-related items coming up for auction at Bonhams in August that caught our eye, a low-key vintage Land Cruiser restomod and his personal Airstream trailer that he used for many of his most famous films.



The Land Cruiser is a 1980 FJ40. Hanks had it modified for driveability. The FJ40 gets more power from a 180 horsepower GM V6 and a better five-speed manual transmission. It's also upgraded with Old Man Emu shocks and steering dampers. The FJ40 also has been upgraded for comfort with power-adjusted Porsche seats and air conditioning.

Bonhams expects the FJ40 Land Cruiser to fetch between $75,000 and $125,000. The listing notes that Hanks autographed the FJ40 — great for avoiding any John Voight style confusion.

Hanks's trailer is a 1993 Airstream Model 34 Limited. He used it on film sets between 1993 and 2017 after getting fed up with generic movie trailers. Hanks customized the interior to be "gorgeous and cozy" with a sofa, single bed, fireplace and hardwood flooring. Window stickers denote each film and location the trailer appeared in, including "Sleepless in Seattle" and "Forrest Gump."

Bonhams estimates that Hanks's Airstream trailer will go for between $150,000 and $250,000. Hanks signed the air conditioning unit to dispel potential naysayers disputing the claim that it was Tom Hanks's trailer.

Hanks's Land Cruiser and Airstream will be sold at Bonhams's Quail Lodge Auction at the Carmel Quail Lodge & Golf Club on August 13th. Marquee auction items not related to Tom Hanks include a Ford GT40 and a 1992 Ferrari F40. Both are expected to go for well into the seven figures.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io