Today's Top Stories
1
Sorry, Adults, These New Dive Watches Are for Kids
2
Upgrade Your Trailside Coffee Routine
3
You Can Order Our Beer Online in Over 30 States
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
Unwind This Summer with These Lord Jones Gumdrops

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

One of the Rivian R1T's Coolest Features Is Even Cooler Than We Thought

Rivian's unique cargo innovation continues to surprise us.

By Tyler Duffy
rivian r1t
Rivian

After some delays, Rivian's R1T electric pickup truck is due to arrive very soon, but it clearly still has some surprises in store for us. In fact, we just learned that one of our favorite features is even cooler than we first thought.

Related Stories
Rivian Will Add a Cool Feature Found on Jeeps
Outdoorsy Is Offering 10% off Camper Van Rentals
The Gear You Absolutely Need for Car Camping

Pickup trucks offer tremendous utility, but one fatal flaw can be enclosed storage. A bed is great for hauling furniture or a load of mulch, but it's not as awesome for keeping expensive gear dry — or preventing it from being stolen. Adding a rack for longer gear is likely to require an expensive bed add-on, and if you have something you really want to keep safe and accessible, you need to store it in the cabin — which isn't ideal.

Rivian's innovative solution to that storage conundrum is a gear tunnel located behind the rear seats. It's long enough to hold skis and snowboards, and accessible from either side of the vehicle. And it will house the optional pull-out camp kitchen if you're planning to use some R1T for overlanding.

What we didn't know until now is that the gear tunnel is accessible directly from the cabin.

rivian r1t
Rivian

Rivian Forums user Babbuino (as spotted by InsideEVs) recently posted a shot from the R1T cabin. When you fold down the center armrest in the middle seats, there's an accordion door that slides up, allowing an occupant to access the tunnel from the rear seats.

Accessing the gear tunnel from the cabin makes it more useful. Parents could store toy and diaper bags that may need to be accessible mid-drive back there, keeping the cabin less cluttered. We could picture someone building a custom cooler insert for long road trips. Maybe an open receptacle to temporarily store empty Spindrift cans? The possibilities are endless.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Chevy's Silverado ZR2 Off-Roader Comes Into Focus
The 16 Best Cars to Buy in 2021
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Sorry, Adults, These New Dive Watches Are for Kids
Ford Just Made the Explorer a Modern Muscle Car
Genesis's All-New Electric SUV Looks Kind of Odd
Everything We Know About the Bose QuietComfort 45
The Best Cheap Used Cars To Buy Off-Lease
Tesla Might Have a Wild Idea for the Cybertruck
The 2022 Lincoln Navigator Is NYC-Tastic
Want a Vintage Rolex Datejust? Check Out This Book