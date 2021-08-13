Looking to Rent a Camper Van for Your Next Trip? Outdoorsy Is Offering 10% off

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

We're big fans of renting camper vans here at Gear Patrol. They're great for exploring the country on four wheels, let you stay virtually anywhere you want and are just a fun alternative to the traditional rental car and hotel situation. Plus, if you rent it you don't have to worry about the costs associated with owning a camper van, which can be pretty high if you include the up-front price for a decked-out vehicle.

To make heading out in a van easier than ever, one of our favorite rental sites, Outdoorsy, is offering 10 percent off all bookings made between now and September 7. Essentially the Airbnb of camper vans, Outdoorsy connects van owners with folks who are looking to rent for their next trip. If you are looking for more than a van, Outdoorsy also rents trailers, Class C and Class A vehicles.

