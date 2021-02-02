It's time. After years of waiting (and, admittedly, a minor freakout on our part over some issues related to the car's names), Cadillac has at long last revealed the successors to the iconic CTS-V and beloved ATS-V sport sedans: the CT5-V Blackwing and CT4-V Blackwing.

As we've long known, anyone expecting to find the twin-turbo V8 originally dubbed Blackwing powering either of these two cars is liable to be disappointed; in spite of the thousands of man-hours and millions of dollars spent developing that new motor, it's as dead as the CT6 in which it found a home. But those lonely souls are likely the only ones who'll be disappointed by these new super-sedans, as in every other way, they're practically our dreams made metal.

Here's everything you need to know about the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing and CT4-V Blackwing.