We're sure you're aware by now that Ford has launched the new Bronco; you also probably know that it's excellent. The Bronco is (finally, albeit slowly) making its way out to customers. But as Ford has reiterated from the start, this is only a starting point. More Bronco variants are coming — and we now know that there will be two are arriving in 2022. Ford has already told us the long-rumored Bronco Raptor is coming; now, Ford has confirmed the Bronco Everglades — mentioned in an ordering system leak — will arrive in 2022 as well.

What is the Ford Bronco Everglades? As the Everglades name would suggest, it appears to be a more mud-oriented off-road trim than the desert-running Raptor. The Everglades will come with factory-installed features like a winch and snorkel, helpful for off-roading activities that would involve wading through water and becoming stuck in the mud.

We don't know yet whether the Bronco Everglades will come with any enhanced capabilities. Though one would guess Ford would be tempted to bump the Bronco's water-fording capacity a bit. Last June, Jeep launched the Xtreme Recon package for the Wrangler, which pushed the off-road icon to a max of 33.6 inches of water fording, besting the Bronco by 0.1 inches.

Ford says it will reveal more Everglades details later. That trim will be available in summer 2022; the Everglades trim will be added to the Bronco build-and-price configurator sooner than that, however.

Speaking of that online Ford Bronco configurator, it is now live for 2022 model year orders. You can't spec out your Bronco Raptor yet — but Ford will let you pair the Sasquatch off-roading package with the seven-speed manual transmission with a crawler gear.

