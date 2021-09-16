The Ford Bronco Raptor Could Arrive Very Soon, Leak Says

The Ford Bronco is here and — after some hiccups — appears to be back in full production. In four and six-cylinder combustion spec, one could argue that it's better than the Jeep Wrangler. Jeep has upped the ante since the Bronco's reveal with the Wrangler 4xe hybrid and the Hemi V8-powered Wrangler 392. But Ford looks set to respond with a high-performance, desert-running Raptor version of the Bronco — first teased last fall.

An apparent leak on the Bronco6G forum may have told us a bit more about what to expect. The user found a Raptor trim in the Bronco order system, seemingly confirming that the Bronco Raptor is coming for the 2022 model year. 2022 versions of vehicles are already hitting dealers, suggesting a Bronco Raptor reveal coming very soon.

The leak shows two versions of the Bronco Raptor. One appears to be a stripped-down base trim with presumably just the mechanical upgrades. The other includes premium features like the luxury package, adaptive cruise control, voice-activated navigation, wireless charging, a heated steering wheel and an upgraded 10-speaker sound system. That would be in line with Ford's current Bronco strategy, giving buyers the option to lux it up or build their own Bronco a la carte.

According to the leak, the Bronco Raptor — like the premium Wranglers — would be four-door only. The leak notes the Bronco Raptor getting the F-150 Raptor's Code Orange paint color option along with the new Eruption Green and Hot Pepper Red. The poster also spied a new Everglades trim for the Bronco — which explains this trademark application — but with no details beyond a Desert Sand paint option.

Unfortunately, the leak sheds no light on what engine the Bronco Raptor will have. Ford's most rational options appear to be the 400 horsepower 3.0-liter V6 from the Explorer ST or the F-150 Raptor's 450 hp 3.5-liter V6. There's no mention of specific Bronco Raptor modifications. But a suspension lift, wider fenders and a heavier duty and higher travel suspension with FOX Racing shocks are good bets.

