When designing it for its 2021 reveal, Ford whipped up two seriously cool and unique off-road features for the new Bronco. One was the new seven-speed manual transmission, which has a special low-speed crawler gear below first; yhe other was the Sasquatch package, offering 35-inch tires, higher-performance Bilstein shocks, high-clearance fenders and front and rear locking differentials. But there was one slight problem: you couldn't get both on the same vehicle.

Well, you couldn't do so until now, that is.

Ford had previously promised to address the stick shift/Sasquatch conundrum, and now, they officially have for the 2022 model year. According to The Drive, Ford has confirmed to Bronco reservation holders they would be able to order a manual transmission version with the Sasquatch package in the Base, Big Bend, Black Diamond and Badlands trims for 2022. Ford also said the online ordering system would be live within two weeks.

Opting for the manual transmission still limits you to the smaller 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine instead of the 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6. That said, that four-pot engine — the power plant in the Ford Ranger pickup — is still quite formidable, putting out 300 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque on premium fuel. Trust me: it didn't feel underpowered in the slightest when I drove it at the Bronco launch.

Having the Sasquatch package available with the manual should reduce the cost of putting it on a completely pared-down Base model, which had been around $38,000 with the destination charge factored in (not that much cheaper than a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon). Or you can load up a manual Badlands Sasquatch model for the ultimate off-roading Bronco. Well, at least until the desert-running Bronco Raptor arrives.

