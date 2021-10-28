Today's Top Stories
1
VanMoof V: the Brand's Fastest eBike Ever
2
This Boot Blends Style and Performance
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2021
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
Your Guide to Dressing Well This Holiday Season

This Space Pod-Looking Camping Trailer? It's Now Made for Overlanding

Polydrops has dropped another awesome, reasonably-priced camping trailer we desperately want.

By Tyler Duffy
polydrops trailer
Jieun Cha

California-based Polydrops produces some of our favorite teardrop camping trailers — trailers which look more like NASA-spec space capsules than Airstreams or any other conventional towable. The company just unveiled its latest model, a more robust and overlanding-ready version of those trailers called the P17X Explorer.

Polydrops's motto is "live anywhere." And with the P17X Explorer, you can certainly do that. The P17X Explorer features a four-season, weatherproofed cabin for two with up to 8.7-inch thick R14 insulation. The trailer runs off the sun's rays using 260-watt solar panels and a 12-kWh battery setup; the batteries power an electric climate control system with a 5,000-BTU air conditioner, heater and ventilation function.

polydrops trailer overlanding
Polydrops
polydrops trailer interior
Jieun Cha

The P17X Explorer features an impressive fold-out, all-electric kitchen with a double-induction cooktop and a 45-liter fridge/freezer combo. There's a 12-volt motor pump faucet with a six-gallon freshwater tank and 110-volt outlets for powering other kitchen appliances. The P17X Explorer also comes with a roof rack, an awning and a four-gallon road shower.

Related Stories
This New Tech Could Revolutionize Camping Trailers
The Best Off-Road Trailers You Can Buy
The Complete Guide to Trailer Tents

Did you just take delivery of your new Rivian R1T electric pickup? The P17X Explorer is ready to follow it on the trail with 29-inch all-terrain tires, a Timbren independent suspension and 15 inches of ground clearance.

The P17X Explorer is a bit more expensive than Polydrops's standard trailers, starting at $34,990. You can pre-order one now on the Polydrops website with a $1,000, fully refundable deposit. The company expects to begin P17X Explorer deliveries in summer 2022.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Essential Motorcycle Gear for Cold Weather Rides
The All-New Mercedes-AMG SL-Class Has Arrived
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Ford Leak Says Big Mustang Changes Are Coming Soon
Toyota Could Be Developing Game-Changing EV Tech
The Most Unique Watch for Men? This Sci-Fi Stunner
The All-New Range Rover Forges Its Own Design Path
Sleeping Bags for Your Feet? That's Right
The 2023 Corvette Z06 Is Here, With Ungodly Power
These 10 New Cars Hold Their Value The Best
This New Tech Could Revolutionize Camping Trailers