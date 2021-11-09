Overlanding vehicles have never been more popular. And as we saw at the 2021 SEMA Show last week, there are several independent brands producing cool off-road camping vehicles. Even major car manufacturers like Toyota are getting in on the trend.

Ordering your own custom build can mean a protracted wait time with most companies. But if you want a vehicle you can live out of now — and aren't content just to rent one — Missouri-based Global Expedition Vehicles is currently selling one of their show-spec off-road truck campers.



Global Expedition Vehicles

The vehicle, first spotted by Motor1, is their 2021 Adventure Truck. And it looks like an absolute beast. It's built on a 2004 Ford F-750 Super Duty commercial truck chassis with 50,000 miles. It's loaded with off-roading mods, including a semi-automatic tire inflation system, an off-road bumper with a brush guard, a front winch and auxiliary LED lighting. You also get some modern features like satellite radio, GPS navigation, a rear backup camera and updated headlights.



Global Expedition Vehicles

The 2021 Adventure Truck has a GXV fiberglass composite-molded body measuring 12' x 6'. The cabin itself sleeps three with a full-size bed and a two-person dinette that converts into a sleeper. Interior amenities include a stainless steel sink, a single burner induction cooktop, a Vertifrigo refrigerator, a microwave, a wet bath with shower and both heating and air conditioning. Exterior modifications include a roof rack and two awnings.

Global Expedition Vehicles

Planning on leaving the grid for a while? You probably won't have to worry about range with a 240-gallon fuel tank. This rig can also store 90 gallons of fresh water and 20 gallons of graywater. The Mastervolt power setup includes an 800-ah lithium-ion battery and 600W solar panels.



Global Expedition Vehicles

The 2021 Adventure Truck isn't a custom job. But as a show truck, it's also loaded with options, so don't expect a killer deal. Global Expedition Vehicles is offering the truck on their website for $345,000.



LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io