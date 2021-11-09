Today's Top Stories
This Beastly Overlanding Truck Can Be Yours Right Now

Somebody built an off-road truck camper on an F-750. Now, you can buy it.

By Tyler Duffy
global expedition vehicles ford f 750 based overlander off road truck
Global Expedition Vehicles

Overlanding vehicles have never been more popular. And as we saw at the 2021 SEMA Show last week, there are several independent brands producing cool off-road camping vehicles. Even major car manufacturers like Toyota are getting in on the trend.

Ordering your own custom build can mean a protracted wait time with most companies. But if you want a vehicle you can live out of now — and aren't content just to rent one — Missouri-based Global Expedition Vehicles is currently selling one of their show-spec off-road truck campers.

global expedition vehicles ford f 750 based overlander off road truck
Global Expedition Vehicles

The vehicle, first spotted by Motor1, is their 2021 Adventure Truck. And it looks like an absolute beast. It's built on a 2004 Ford F-750 Super Duty commercial truck chassis with 50,000 miles. It's loaded with off-roading mods, including a semi-automatic tire inflation system, an off-road bumper with a brush guard, a front winch and auxiliary LED lighting. You also get some modern features like satellite radio, GPS navigation, a rear backup camera and updated headlights.

global expedition vehicles ford f 750 based overlander off road truck
Global Expedition Vehicles

The 2021 Adventure Truck has a GXV fiberglass composite-molded body measuring 12' x 6'. The cabin itself sleeps three with a full-size bed and a two-person dinette that converts into a sleeper. Interior amenities include a stainless steel sink, a single burner induction cooktop, a Vertifrigo refrigerator, a microwave, a wet bath with shower and both heating and air conditioning. Exterior modifications include a roof rack and two awnings.

global expedition vehicles ford f 750 based overlander off road truck
Global Expedition Vehicles

Planning on leaving the grid for a while? You probably won't have to worry about range with a 240-gallon fuel tank. This rig can also store 90 gallons of fresh water and 20 gallons of graywater. The Mastervolt power setup includes an 800-ah lithium-ion battery and 600W solar panels.

global expedition vehicles ford f 750 based overlander off road truck
Global Expedition Vehicles

The 2021 Adventure Truck isn't a custom job. But as a show truck, it's also loaded with options, so don't expect a killer deal. Global Expedition Vehicles is offering the truck on their website for $345,000.

