Toyota Created a Bunch of Badass Tundra and Tacoma Off-Roaders for SEMA

Of course, there's Tacozilla — but also what looks like a future F-150 Raptor-fighter.

By Tyler Duffy
toyota tundra
Toyota

Toyota is smack in the midst of overhauling its beloved off-roader lineup. We've already seen the all-new Land Cruiser and Tundra pickup arrive this year, with an all-new and more rugged Sequoia SUV due to be unveiled soon. So naturally, Toyota brought some awesome new off-road-ready truck concepts to the SEMA Show, currently underway in Las Vegas. One of the trucks is already heading to production. The other three trucks exhibit some cool ideas Toyota may be working on for the future.

Check them out below.

1 Tacozilla Truck Camper
toyota tacoma tacozilla camper
Toyota

Toyota's SEMA headliner, as teased previously, is Tacozilla, a custom Tacoma-based camper that pays homage to Toyota's collaborations with Chinook in the 1970s and 1980s. The custom rig includes "a fully insulated interior, teak sauna-style flooring, a full bathroom with hot-water shower, a kitchen with a stove and sink and a 3D-printed dining table that converts to a backlit piece of wall art."

LEARN MORE

2 TRD Desert Chase Tundra
toyota tundra
Toyota

Toyota has not gone all-in with a crazy desert-racer Tundra to take on the F-150 Raptor and the Ram 1500 TRX — yet. But Toyota may be testing those waters. The Desert Chase is a 2022 TRD Pro Tundra modified with a TRD-designed long-travel suspension, 37-inch tires and a widebody kit.

LEARN MORE

3 Lifted, Accessorized Tundra
toyota tundra
Toyota

Toyota didn't bother to name this one. But this truck shows off the 3-inch TRD lift kit that Toyota will offer on the new Tundra. It adds 2.6 inches of ground clearance and increases the approach (5º), breakover (2º) and departure (1º) angles.

LEARN MORE

4 Tacoma Overlanding Concept
toyota tacoma
Toyota

This truck, built with Utah-based Cruse Outfitters, is an overlanding rig based on the SR5 Tacoma. The Tacoma is fitted with an Old Man Emu adjustable suspension system and upper control arms, an ARB Summit Combo Bar with fog lights, an Expedition One dual swing rear bumper and rock sliders. There's also a Yakima rooftop tent.

LEARN MORE

5 The 2024 Toyota Tacoma: Here's Everything You Need to Know
toyota tacoma future
Toyota

What we know so far about the most-eagerly-awaited midsize truck

LEARN MORE

