Genesis's Newest GV70 Is a High-Performance Beast With a Twist

Like many luxury automakers, Genesis has pledged to go all-electric by 2030 — and not release any new combustion models after 2025. Naturally, that means Genesis very much flesh out its lineup with a lot more EVs. Luckily for them, however the brand just unveiled another one at Auto Guangzhou 2021 in China: the Electrified GV70.



The name is, admittedly, confusing. Most manufacturers use "electrified" to describe hybrid vehicles — but for Genesis, electrified means an electric version of a combustion car. Genesis already launched the new GV70 compact crossover in the U.S. for 2022; the Electrified GV70 is the battery-electric version of it, running on the same platform. That's in contrast to the GV60, also an all-electric SUV, which uses Hyundai's new E-GMP EV platform.



American specs are still to-be-confirmed, but the Chinese Electrified GV70 has a dual-motor AWD system with front and rear motors, each putting out 214 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. The peak output (while in boost mode) will be 483 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque, allowing the crossover to accelerate from 0-62 mph in a claimed 4.5 seconds. It will also be the first Genesis SUV to receive a dedicated e-Terrain mode, presumably for a little extra help while off-roading

The range of the Electrified GV70 isn't entirely clear yet. Genesis estimated a maximum range of 310 miles per charge under Chinese testing and 248 miles under Korean testing. The Electrified GV70 will be capable of 350 kW fast charging, allowing it to go from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes. Like the Hyundai E-GMP vehicles, the Electrified GV70 will also have so-called "V2L capability," enabling it to send power back out and supply juice to large electronics.



EV SUVs could be a killer move forward for Genesis. The brand has been knocking it out of the park on style, performance and value with new cars like the GV80 SUV. The one slight quibble with them has been mediocre fuel economy, which their electric vehicles should resolve by not consuming fuel.



Genesis did not give specifics about the timeline for a rollout for the Electrified GV70 in America. But it's likely the GV70 will be sold here eventually — and it will probably be built in the U.S. alongside the combustion-powered GV70 in Alabama.



