The car world is going electric — and quickly. Popular attitudes toward climate change are shifting, legislative combustion engine bans are looming and EV technology and infrastructure are improving. We’re seeing companies promising onslaughts of new electric cars built on dedicated EV platforms, and many current iconic vehicles will go electric soon as well.

Most automakers have set deadlines far into the nebulous future (when someone else will have to implement those plans). But a few automakers, aiming to be ahead of the curve, have pledged to move fully electric within the coming decade. Here are six carmakers you know (and possibly love) that are planning to only sell electric cars by 2030.