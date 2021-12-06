Today's Top Stories
1
The BMW MX Hybrid SUV Concept Looks Insane...
2
Wardrobe Staples You Need This Winter
3
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Best Gift to Give the Gardener in Your Life

Check Out This Million-Dollar Beast of an Off-Road Camper

A rolling luxury home — with a house-sized pricetag.

By Tyler Duffy
rise 4x4 unimog camper
Stone Offroad Design

Let's face it: there are many cool camping vehicles out there. Some offer refined luxury; others deliver serious off-road capability. But few will match up on either front with the truly extravagant Rise 4x4 from German builder Stone Offroad Design, first spotted by New Atlas.

rise 4x4 offroad camper interior
SOD
rise 4x4 camper interior sleeping compartment
SOD

All-wheel drive camper vans are great, but the Rise 4x4 takes it a few steps further — using a Mercedes-built Unimog as the base vehicle in either 230-horsepower four-cylinder or 395 hp six-cylinder diesel form. SOD doesn't mess with the stock Unimog components, which include a 4x4 system with dedicated off-road gears, locking front and rear differentials and raised intakes that permit almost four feet of water-fording. Need more proof how badass this thing is? The Rise 4x4 doesn't just have a rear spare tire carrier; it has a rear spare tire carrier that can also carry an ATV.

Related Stories
The Best Winter and Snow Tires You Can Buy
The 15 Things You Need to Prep Your Car for Winter
The 15 Coolest Camper Vans and Trailers of 2021

You'd expect such an off-road beast to go utilitarian on the interior. But the Rise 4x4 has about as nice of an interior as you will find in a camping vehicle. The kitchen features a full-size refrigerator and freezer and a four-burner induction cooktop. The Rise 4x4 does have a wet bath...but it's about the nicest wet bath one could imagine, with a rainfall shower and a floating vanity. The cabin sleeps four with a sleeper compartment above the cab and another bed that floats down above the dinette/lounge area. SOD provides heating, air conditioning and heated floors.

The Rise 4x4 offers a combination of capability and luxury that would make even an EarthRomer feel low rent. And the price tag — for the Europeans eligible to buy the Rise 4x4 — reflects that. SOD only lists the price for the six-cylinder model on its website. It comes out to €899,900 with VAT included. That converts to more than $1 million at the current exchange rate, which — even factoring in recent inflation — remains a staggering sum for an off-road camper.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Acura May Have a Massive, Surprising Change Coming
Patek's Nautilus Gets the Tiffany Treatment
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Is This New Showerhead the Secret to Better Skin?
Grab the Cool Face Mask Many F1 Teams Use
Could VW Bring Its Sexy Wagon to America?
Ralph Ellison's Speedmaster Is Up for Auction
You Can Buy This Jacket from 'Yellowstone'
This Rooftop Tent Is Made for Overlanding
BMW's Wild Hybrid Super SUV Will Look the Part
The 2024 Toyota Tacoma: What You Need to Know