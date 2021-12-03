The 15 Coolest Camper Vans and Trailers We Saw in 2021

This story is part of our end-of-year series This Year in Gear, rounding up the most notable releases of 2021.



As much as we might have hoped it wouldn't be, 2021 turned out to be another eventful year. And not coincidentally, it was another year when camping and overlanding vehicles exploded in popularity. Americans embraced their spirit of adventure, (hopefully) logged out of their social media accounts and discovered the charms of nature — whether they rented a vehicle, built customized ones, or just took off into the woods with their daily driver.

Whether it was RVs, trailers, or camper vans, we covered and reviewed a wide array of camping vehicles over the past year, everything ranging from a mobile luxury apartment to a barebones, featherlight tent on wheels. Here are 15 of our favorites.

