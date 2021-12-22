Back in 2020 (remember 2020? It feels like a decade ago),Land Rover at long last revived the Defender nameplate as a new, unibody-based-but-still-seriously-off-road-capable SUV. The brand carried over many elements from the previous model, like the short-wheelbase two-door 90 version you can now get with a V8. One option from the classic Defender that didn't make the current version, however, was the soft-top convertible version.

But that doesn't mean you can't get one.

Heritage Customs

Dutch Land Rover specialists Heritage Customs has just announced they will be building coachbuilt Valiance Convertible builds based on the new Defender 90. They will produce a limited run of just five vehicles for the first generation in 2022.



Buyers will be able to choose from three build options: Convertible Côte d'Azur (Blue), Convertible Solihull Sand (Green) and Convertible Kokkini Paralia (Matte Red). Each build includes a semi-electric soft top, bespoke wheels and bespoke interior and Magic Metal exterior elements.



Heritage Customs says the Valiance Convertible will cost $160,000 before taxes and shipping — a lot, sure, but par for the course when it comes to custom Defenders. The price presumably includes the cost of the stock Land Rover Defender 90 itself. No word yet on build times.



If you like what Heritage Customs is doing aesthetically but want it in a more practical Defender 110 model and without the chopped top, the brand offers Valiance conversions starting around $23,000. Heritage Customs also sells its 20-inch and 22-inch wheels for the new Defender a la carte.



