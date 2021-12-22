Today's Top Stories
1
The John Mayer G-Shock Is a Collab We Love
2
3 Tips for Buying a Lab-Grown Diamond This Year
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2021
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
How Two Outdoorsmen Prep for Winter

This Company Will Build the Convertible Land Rover Defender of Your Dreams

It's way better than the Murano CrossCabriolet.

By Tyler Duffy
heritage customs
Heritage Customs

Back in 2020 (remember 2020? It feels like a decade ago),Land Rover at long last revived the Defender nameplate as a new, unibody-based-but-still-seriously-off-road-capable SUV. The brand carried over many elements from the previous model, like the short-wheelbase two-door 90 version you can now get with a V8. One option from the classic Defender that didn't make the current version, however, was the soft-top convertible version.

But that doesn't mean you can't get one.

heritage customs defender
Heritage Customs

Dutch Land Rover specialists Heritage Customs has just announced they will be building coachbuilt Valiance Convertible builds based on the new Defender 90. They will produce a limited run of just five vehicles for the first generation in 2022.

Related Stories
These Are the 17 Best Cars to Buy in 2022
A Must-Have Roof Rack for the Land Rover Defender
Land Rover's Design Boss Makes No Apologies

Buyers will be able to choose from three build options: Convertible Côte d'Azur (Blue), Convertible Solihull Sand (Green) and Convertible Kokkini Paralia (Matte Red). Each build includes a semi-electric soft top, bespoke wheels and bespoke interior and Magic Metal exterior elements.

Heritage Customs says the Valiance Convertible will cost $160,000 before taxes and shipping — a lot, sure, but par for the course when it comes to custom Defenders. The price presumably includes the cost of the stock Land Rover Defender 90 itself. No word yet on build times.

If you like what Heritage Customs is doing aesthetically but want it in a more practical Defender 110 model and without the chopped top, the brand offers Valiance conversions starting around $23,000. Heritage Customs also sells its 20-inch and 22-inch wheels for the new Defender a la carte.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
KitchenAid’s World-Famous Stand Mixer Is $110 Off
Check Out This Extendable Off-Road Camping Trailer
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
BMW May Have Another Mystery M Car Arriving Soon
Want to Buy the OG Royal Oak? Here’s Your Chance
Audi's Future Super-Fast SUV Could Scare Tesla
Not Ready for Electric Cars? Try a Plug-in Hybrid
Help Those in Need by Buying Bourbon Right Now
The White House Just Launched a Major EV Push
The 2023 Nissan Z Is Here. Here's What to Know
Is Mitsubishi Reviving its Subaru WRX Fighter?