Today's Top Stories
1
Four Fitness Myths to Ignore
2
These Timepieces Are Perfect for Travel
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2022
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
3 Reasons Balance Is Important in Rock Climbing

Toyota's Stick-Shift Supra, Hot Hatch AWD Corolla Could Arrive This Year

2022 is shaping up to be a good year for manual transmission fans.

By Will Sabel Courtney
toyota gr yaris manual
Toyota

It shouldn't come as much of a surprise to learn that these are not the best of times for the manual gearbox. Over the last couple decades, automatic transmissions — once considered the inferior choice by many enthusiasts due to their lack of control, worse fuel economy and fewer gears — have overcome all those negatives; today's best slushboxes deliver superior acceleration, better fuel economy and, often, programming that delivers them to make smarter shift choices than even the brightest human driver.

Related Stories
Could Toyota and Porsche Build a New MR2?
Which Toyota Supra Should You Choose?

The forthcoming transition to electric cars bodes even worse for the classic stick shift; after all, thanks to the more flexible power delivery of an electric motor, most EVs only use a single-speed gearbox, so they don't even shift at all. Suffice it to say, it's sad but not surprising that there are only around two dozen new cars you can buy in America with the good-ole standard.

But it seems Toyota is about to boost that number by two. And both of them sound like cars that very much deserve a sweet, sweet stick. According to a report from The Drive, at a dealer conference late last year, Toyota revealed that it had not one but two cars in the works with manual gearboxes: the all-new, hotly anticipated GR Corolla...and the GR Supra.

The GR Corolla hot hatch boasting a manual isn't unexpected. This long-rumored spicy five-door will reportedly boast the same powertrain as the GR Yaris found abroad: a turbocharged three-cylinder, a six-speed stick and all-wheel-drive. The Drive's source from the dealer conference (and others) confirms this, adding that the prototype they saw featured a widebody design, likely to better distinguish it from the regular Corolla hatch.

The idea of the Supra scoring a stick, however, is a bit more surprising (if not entirely shocking). The same source that reportedly saw the GR Corolla said the manual Supra was also featured at the conference, though details were spare beyond that. That said, Japanese sources have recently claimed that Toyota has planning to bring the manual box to both four- and six-cylinder Supras, lending us hope that it won't be restricted to the lesser version.

As for when we'll see these, The Drive's source suggested they could both surface in 2022 at some point. Here's hoping that's true; after the last couple years, hey, we could all use some more things to hope for.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Motoring
Toyota May Steal an Apple Trick for Used Cars
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz: What You Need to Know
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Mercedes Will Stop Making Wagons by 2030: Report
Is Ford Planning a Tailgate to Beat Ram and Chevy?
The Jeep Grand Wagoneer Is Made to Impress
The Mercedes-AMG SL-Class Brings the Fun
These 3 Cars Were Named America's Best for 2022
The Toyota Tundra Has a Fancy New Capstone Trim
Mazda May Still Build a Rotary-Powered Sports Car
8 Awesome Cars No One Bought in 2021