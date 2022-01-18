Today's Top Stories
1
Four Fitness Myths to Ignore
2
These Timepieces Are Perfect for Travel
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2022
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
3 Reasons Balance Is Important in Rock Climbing

BMW Has One Last V12-Powered Car Coming Soon

BMW isn't quite finished with combustion yet.

By Tyler Duffy
bmw 7 series
photos@daniel-kraus.com

Like just about every car manufacturer these days, BMW is pivoting toward EVs. The brand has not been quite as aggressive on timelines as its main rivals, Mercedes and Audi, but BMW is dropping two exciting new electric cars in 2022. Plus, the next generation of super-powerful BMW performance cars will be hybrid if not all-electric.

But as it turns out, the folks at the Bavarian Motor Werks have a cool — and very exclusive ± send-off planned for their biggest combustion engine.

On Tuesday, BMW announced The Final V12, a limited and final run of a dozen BMW 7 Series sedans powered by a V12 engine. BMW has offered a V12 in the 7 Series since the second generation in 1987; the Final V12 cars will be based on the current M760i xDrive. The twin-turbo 6.6-liter V12 will put out 601 horsepower, and be paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. BMW says the sedans will accelerate from 0-60 mph in a blistering 3.6 seconds.

Related Stories
BMW's Future Kicks Off in 2025, Report Claims
BMW Put a 31-Inch 8K TV Screen Into a Car
BMW May Have Another Mystery M Car Arriving Soon

The Final V12 sedans will receive unique badging and wheels and will come in one fully equipped version. That said, buyers will be able to choose from more than 80 exterior paint colors and a range of interior upholstery options from BMW Individual.

BMW says the MSRP for the Final V12 sedans will be a cool $200,000, plus a $995 destination charge. Production will start in June 2022, with deliveries expected in July. It's not clear from the release whether sales will open to the general (but very affluent) public. BMW notes that it will be approaching "clients with a long history of V12 7 Series ownership."

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
The 2023 Toyota Sequoia: What You Need to Know
Save a Rare 20% on Hyperlite Mountain Gear
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Aston Martin's New DBX Will Be Incredibly Powerful
Shop: J.Crew x Diemme Roccia Vet Hiking Boots
This High-Tech Recovery Product Is $300 Off
One of Patagonia’s Best Jackets Is Over $75 Off
Chamula's Beanies Are Handmade in Mexico
You Can Buy the Watch Bracelet Used by Astronauts
Mazda May Still Build a Rotary-Powered Sports Car
Toyota May Steal an Apple Trick for Used Cars