BMW Has One Last V12-Powered Car Coming Soon

Like just about every car manufacturer these days, BMW is pivoting toward EVs. The brand has not been quite as aggressive on timelines as its main rivals, Mercedes and Audi, but BMW is dropping two exciting new electric cars in 2022. Plus, the next generation of super-powerful BMW performance cars will be hybrid if not all-electric.

But as it turns out, the folks at the Bavarian Motor Werks have a cool — and very exclusive ± send-off planned for their biggest combustion engine.

On Tuesday, BMW announced The Final V12, a limited and final run of a dozen BMW 7 Series sedans powered by a V12 engine. BMW has offered a V12 in the 7 Series since the second generation in 1987; the Final V12 cars will be based on the current M760i xDrive. The twin-turbo 6.6-liter V12 will put out 601 horsepower, and be paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. BMW says the sedans will accelerate from 0-60 mph in a blistering 3.6 seconds.

The Final V12 sedans will receive unique badging and wheels and will come in one fully equipped version. That said, buyers will be able to choose from more than 80 exterior paint colors and a range of interior upholstery options from BMW Individual.

BMW says the MSRP for the Final V12 sedans will be a cool $200,000, plus a $995 destination charge. Production will start in June 2022, with deliveries expected in July. It's not clear from the release whether sales will open to the general (but very affluent) public. BMW notes that it will be approaching "clients with a long history of V12 7 Series ownership."

