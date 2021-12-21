BMW's M high-performance division celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2022, and the brand plans to celebrate the large round number with massive M-brand product launches. BMW will launch the production version of the wild, gaudy-looking plug-in hybrid XM crossover and the M3 Touring wagon in other markets. There have been rumors of a seriously wild iM2 electric car as well — and now, rumors suggest BMW may have yet another fun M car in the works for 2022.

A purported BMW insider recently told BMW Blog that BMW will produce a "very special limited edition M4." The source says this M4 would be "unique" and built in "extremely limited" numbers for a few months beginning in November 2022. The BMW Blog source also says the special edition M4 could be configured like the upcoming M4 CSL with a manual transmission and other features specific to the vehicle.



The M4 CSL is expected to arrive in summer 2022. That should be an exclusive car in its own right; BMW has only used the Compact Sport Leichtbau designation twice in its history. BMW Blog has the 3.0-liter inline-six on the CSL tuned up to 550 horsepower, about 10% more than the M4 Competition. The CSL should have a significant weight reduction package and may push the price tag above $100,000.



So this rumored new M4 model would be even more exclusive than the CSL and BMW Blog says it will also be distinct from the 50th-anniversary editions of the M3/M4 that BMW may produce as well. Here's hoping one of the distinctive features is a more reasonably proportioned kidney grille.

