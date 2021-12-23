What's it like to drive one of EMC's G-Wagens?

It's miles different from driving a new G-Class. Or any new car. Hell, it's honestly unlike driving most 30-year-cars, due to a combination of factors from the exquisite craftsmanship to the Gelandewagen's mil-spec roots to the fact that, despite coming from the early 1990s, the design's age means you're actually driving a nearly 50-year-old car.

Two quick stats to set the scene here:

An EMC 250GD makes 91 horsepower and 114 lb-ft of torque

It weighs around 5,500 pounds.

So as you might imagine, acceleration is...plodding. I drove a stick-shift model; technically, it has five forward gears, but the first is a super-short granny gear meant for off-roading, not street use. Second gear is the place to start, then. Build some revs, let off the clutch — gently and slowly, it's not designed for a hard launch — and you're off and rolling.

It's a diesel, mind you, so it won't rev too high. Thing is, there's no tachometer, so you're left to suss out when to shift by ear and feel. Surprisingly, that quickly becomes natural; I felt confident in the shift points after 10 or 15 minutes behind the wheel.

Working through the gears puts the 250GD in fifth by 40-45 miles per hour, where it'll happily sit and cruise until the tank runs dry. 50-60 is fine, although with the top down (as it was on my drive) the wind noise quickly makes conversation hard, especially over the Bluetooth connection — something Levin stresses as a feature, not a bug. Past 60 mph, it starts to feel a tad light — which is fine, really, because the engine doesn't have much more to give beyond that. (Levin says he's seen 70 out of the truck on New Jersey highways, the thought of which leaves me slightly terrified.)

Turning and braking, likewise, are best performed judiciously; the latter requires ample planning time if coming down from high speed (though not so much as to ever feel unsafe), and the former requires plenty of the latter first. Slowing down also requires plenty of downshifting in order to make sure the diesel still has enough grunt to get going once you need to accelerate again.

But if you want to go fast, well, buy an AMG G63. EMC's rigs are about taking your time and being immersed in the sights, sounds and smells of the world around you. With the top stowed, 30 miles per hour in the Wolf feels more exciting than 100 in a modern G-Class; the breeze licks at your hair and face, sunlight floods in from all angles, and all the nagging thoughts and worries of life seem to fly away in the wind. It's vintage convertible living at its finest, with the added benefit of sitting high and proud on the road.