Ford doesn't comment on future products. Well, except when CEO Jim Farley hops on Twitter and decides to comment on future products. Farley just confirmed that the high-performance Ranger Raptor is coming to America, and it — along with the Ranger — will arrive in America in 2023.

And now, after revealing the global Ranger last November, Ford unveiled the truck's globale version — which should be very close to the American Ranger Raptor.

Ranger & Ranger Raptor are both coming to the U.S. next year 🇺🇸 — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) February 21, 2022

The Ranger Raptor packs a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 EcoBoost engine that puts out 392 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque — a bit less than the tuning for the Bronco Raptor. (Europe will get a detuned 284 horsepower model.) That engine pairs with a 10-speed automatic and feature an anti-lag system cribbed from the Ford GT — so, no plug-in hybrid option, at least initially.

Ford is giving the Ranger Raptor Fox 2.5-inch live valve internal bypass shock absorbers, front and rear electronically controlled locking differentials and a Trail Control system. Ford Australia specs have the Ranger Raptor rated to tow up to 5,511 pounds and ford up to 33.5 inches of water.

Drive Modes? The Ranger Raptor has them. You get seven drive modes: Normal, Sport, Slippery, Mud/Ruts, Sand, Baja and Rock Crawl. You can select four steering modes: Normal, Comfort, Sport and Off-Road. You can choose four exhaust modes: Quiet, Normal, Sport and Baja. You also opt for three damper settings: Normal, Off-Road and Sport. Ford also has a My Mode button to switch to preferred settings with one click.

When will you be able to buy a Ford Ranger Raptor? Not for a while. Europe is not getting their Ranger Raptor until the fourth quarter of 2022. And the Ranger Raptor would presumably come after the American version of the Ranger, which hasn't been revealed yet. So toward the end of 2023 is probably the best bet.

An interesting question will be where the Ranger Raptor will be priced. The F-150 Raptor starts at $68,675. So, presumably, the Ranger Raptor will be significantly below that — even if the Bronco Raptor is more expensive.

