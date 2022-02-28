Volvo Has an Onslaught of Cool New Cars Coming, Report Says

Volvo has pledged to go all-electric by 2030. Doing so, however, will require a dramatic pivot from Volvo's current lineup, which remains predominantly internal combustion-powered SUV models like the XC60 and XC90. That said, we just received what seem to be new details about how those lineup changes will play out.

Automotive News had sources at a Volvo dealer event in Miami last week, where the brand allegedly detailed its upcoming lineup. Per the sources, Volvo will be "nailing" the product mix with seven new vehicles arriving in a flurry over the next few years.

According to the report, Volvo has five new battery-electric vehicles on the way. There will be both a large and small electric crossover; the brand will also introduce an electric sedan and two "sporty wagon-like models" that they will refer to as "activity vehicles." A three-row SUV that borrows design details from Volvo's Concept Recharge should be the first of the new EVs to arrive.



According to Automotive News, the new vehicles boast an updated version of Volvo's "Thor's Hammer" lighting. They will have a flat floor, permitting a longer wheelbase and more interior space, and they will also have lower hoods and rooflines for better aerodynamics. Judging from that description, we may get several Volvo vehicles that fall broadly under the definition of a wagon...just without any of them being referred to as wagons.

The other two new Volvo vehicles shown to dealers were plug-in hybrid models, specifically redesigned versions of the S90 Recharge sedan and XC90 Recharge SUV. Volvo also reportedly showed off new tech like their Ride Pilot "hands-free, eyes-off" driving technology and seats that adjust themselves for safety based on rider height.

