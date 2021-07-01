Today's Top Stories
The Volvo Wagon of the Future May Look a Lot Like This

Volvo has massive changes coming by 2030. This concept car offers a preview.

By Tyler Duffy
volvo concept recharge
Volvo

Big changes are coming at Volvo. We know this because the brand has pledged to go all-electric by 2030. And currently, in 2021, the XC40 Recharge is the only pure-electric Volvo-branded vehicle one can buy in a dealership — the C40 Recharge is available online. So Volvo will need a bunch of new cars.

We know a bit about what changes are coming. Volvo SUVs make up around 75 percent of sales. So the next generation will be more SUV-centric, paring back the traditional sedan and wagon lineup. And now, Volvo has offered us a glimpse of what that change will look like with the Concept Recharge, which looks a bit like a V60 Cross Country from the future.

volvo concept recharge
Volvo
volvo concept recharge
Volvo

Unlike the current Volvo electric cars, the new EVs will use a dedicated EV architecture. And like other EVs running on those platforms, Volvos will get a longer wheelbase with shorter overhangs and flat floors to maximize interior space. Concept Recharge employs a lower hood for better sightlines and aerodynamics. There's a LIDAR sensor at the front of the roof.

Volvo says it will continue using its Scandinavian minimalism design aesthetic, which has produced some of the best car interiors around, and incorporate sustainable materials.

volvo concept recharge
Volvo
volvo concept recharge
Volvo

How will Volvo resolve the great EV grille conundrum (electric cars don't need grilles but look weird without them)? The space where the grille on a combustion car would be will have a "shield-like structure" with a diagonal bar and logo as a nod to the original design.

When will Volvo begin including these changes? Potentially as soon as next year. Separate Volvo releases about bringing software development in-house and using real-time data from vehicles for safety updates reference the technologies debuting on a new vehicle arriving next year, which will likely be Volvo's new fully-electric XC100 flagship SUV.

