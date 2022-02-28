Today's Top Stories
Lexus's Smaller Coupe Might Be About to Turn Things Up a Notch

The RC sports coupe may get dramatically sportier.

By Tyler Duffy
toyota gr gt3 concept
Toyota Gazoo Racing

The Lexus RC has its charms. It looks cool, it's a pleasant daily driver, ind you can get Lexus's resonant 5.0-liter V8 engine in the RC F. But it's not really a car enthusiasts' favorite, because — even in tarted-up and carbon-fiber infused RC F Fuji Speedway Edition spec — it's not a precise-cornering track specialist. That could be about to change with the next generation, however.

Recently, Car and Driver spoke with David Wilson, the president of Toyota Racing Development. Lexus designed the current RC before it decided to race it, compromising the GT3 race car's performance. But Wilson confirmed that racing will be in mind from the outset with the next generation. He also told Car and Driver it would be "fairly safe to connect the dots" between Toyota's Batman-esque GR GT3 concept and the eventual next-gen RC F.

All signs point to the new RC arriving relatively quickly. Toyota is expected to have a working prototype of the GR GT3 before the end of the year. The current-generation RC — which went into production in October 2014 — is due for a revamp. And it would probably have to arrive soon to get a complete model run in before Lexus goes all-electric in 2030.

Improving the RC's track character should help sales. The RC dropped more than 20% year over in 2021 — in a timeframe when sales of the more expensive Lexus LC more than doubled. Sales fell to the point that the hydrogen-powered Mirai nearly outsold the RC — at a time when there are no hydrogen stations in the U.S. outside of California.

A sharper-edged Lexus RC would further a Toyota pivot toward track performance under part-time racing driver CEO Akio Toyoda, including the resurrected Supra, an all-new GR86 and an upcoming GR Corolla hot hatch based on the GR Yaris sold abroad. Here's hoping we learn more (and drive it) soon.

