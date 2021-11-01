Toyota has an onslaught of new models coming. And an apparent recent leak from a dealership insider published to Reddit recounting the brand's recent dealer meeting may shed some insight on what Toyota has in store for next year.

Sadly, the source does not provide any details on the new 4Runner or the new Tacoma. But if the report is correct, Toyota should have some exciting developments in the near future if you'll be in the market for an off-road SUV, a three-row family crossover...or a roaring hot hatch.