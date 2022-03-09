Today's Top Stories
Hyundai's New Tailgate Idea Could Be Great for Off-Road Adventures

The tailgate wars may be coming to SUVs.

By Tyler Duffy
hyundai tailgate patent drawing
German Patent and Trademark Office

The great tailgate wars have traditionally been confined to full-size pickups, with the Big Three battling to get the most functionality (whether actually helpful or not) into the rear of the cargo bed. But it appears that Hyundai may be planning to bring trick tailgates to SUVs: CarBuzz has uncovered a Hyundai patent in Germany for a rear hatch that would be a cut above your standard SUV liftgate.

hyundai tailgate patent drawing
German Patent and Trademark Office
hyundai tailgate patent drawing
German Patent and Trademark Office

Hyundai's idea would replace the standard SUV liftgate with split rear doors like a Mini Clubman. Unlike in the Clubman, the doors would extend out from the car's body, and they would include added features like fold-out jump seats or a beverage cooler and a fold-out table. The drawings also depict the SUV having rear-facing trunk seats like a Mercedes E-Class wagon, with a table in-between.

The result would be a terrific, turnkey tailgating setup, whether you're enjoying your active lifestyle in the great outdoors or parked outside a college football stadium. Car manufacturers patent many weird things, but this seems like an idea that could make it as an accessory available for the Palisade or the eventual production Ioniq 7 SUV. Even if — like an open concept kitchen for entertaining — it would be a feature one would use far less than one thinks. Most buyers would probably prefer a wide conventional opening and enough space for a Yeti Tundra Haul.

The split-door entertainment station is not the only trick tailgate for SUVs Hyundai has been looking at. Last month, reports found a Hyundai patent application for a quirky sliding SUV tailgate that would travel onto the roof instead of hinging and opening with a conventional liftgate. That feature could help open the trunk in tight spaces.

