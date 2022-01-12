Today's Top Stories
1
Four Fitness Myths to Ignore
2
These Timepieces Are Perfect for Travel
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2022
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
3 Reasons Balance Is Important in Rock Climbing

Is Ford Planning a Tailgate Killer App to Beat Ram and Chevy?

New patent filings suggest the F-Series could get a tailgate unlike any other

By Will Sabel Courtney
us patent trademark office
U.S. Patent Trademark Office

For most of its existence, the tailgate has been a fairly simple piece of engineering: a door that folds up and down on the back of a truck bed. But the pickup truck wars are as cutthroat as any geopolitical rivalry, if ultimately less bloody, so it was only a matter of time until this untapped well of innovation was popped open.

Related Stories
The Ford Maverick, Driven
The Rivian R1T Is Everything I Hoped

General Motors struck first with the MultiPro / MultiFlex tailgate that added a folding lip to the top of the gate that, as those annoying commercials (and one adorable one) have demonstrated, can be a workspace or step, among other things. Then Ram parried with the MultiFunction tailgate, which opens two different ways: the old-fashioned up-and-down, as well as side-to-side in a 60/40 split. With both those players on the field, it was only a matter of time until Ford launched its own volley — and now, we have our first taste of what FoMoCo's reinvented tailgate may look like.

As CarBuzz recently discovered, Ford has patented a tailgate design that, like Ram's, includes a side-opening feature in addition to the usual up-and-down motion. However, Ford's version features a single side-opening door in the middle of the tailgate, creating something of a door-within-a-door effect.

ford f series multi mode tailgate
U.S. Patent Trademark Office

This arrangement, presumably, is designed to make it easier for users with shorter arms to access items in the center of the bed without worrying about the tailgate sides swinging wide and potentially contacting other objects, such as parked cars or unwary pedestrians' faces.

ford f series multi mode function tailgate
This is how you grasp a box.
U.S. Patent Trademark Office

To further add to the idea's functionality, the Ford patent also includes a deployable step that hides on the existing lip in the bumper designed to make space for the license plate. The step appears to unfold outwards and down, offering a foothold that's both lower and further rearward than any existing toeholds in the bumper.

ford f series multi mode tailgate step f 150 f150
U.S. Patent Trademark Office

Obviously, this is just a patent filing — there's no guarantee that it'll come to production. But unlike some larger-than-life automotive patent filings we've seen in the past (Tesla's laser windshield wipers, Ferrari's mind-reading car), this seems entirely practical — and, given GM and Stellantis's existing products in the space, a logical addition to Ford's truck portfolio.

READ MORE

Related Story
The Best All-Terrain Tires You Can Buy
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From SUVs & Trucks
The Toyota Tundra Has a Fancy New Capstone Trim
Meet the All-New, All-Electric Chevy Silverado
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The 2023 Toyota Sequoia: What You Need to Know
12 New Cars We Can't Wait to Drive in 2022
Chevy's Groundbreaking New Pickup Arrives Tomorrow
Ford's EV Pickup Should Be Insanely Successful
The 2022 Ford Maverick First Drive Review
The Old Jeep Cherokee Was Cooler Than You Think
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid, Driven
The 10 Best New Vehicles of the Year