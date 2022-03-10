Porsche's Next Panamera Won't Be Electric, But It Should Be Plenty Fast

Like many manufacturers, Porsche is pivoting hard toward electric vehicles. The all-electric Taycan more than doubled its sales in 2021 to become Porsche's second best-selling car (non-SUV division). And Porsche is planning to take both the 718 Cayman/Boxster and Macan SUV electric in the next generation. But signs point to Porsche taking a different route with the next-gen Panamera.

The current second generation of Porsche's four-door sedan went into production in 2016. A traditional Porsche six or seven-year model run would see the Panamera getting a revamp for 2023. Now, Autocar is reporting that the Panamera will be all-new for the next generation and stick with internal combustion.

Autocar says the Panamera will receive upgraded, mild-hybrid versions of its current twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 and 4.0-liter V8 engines tweaked to meet the upcoming Euro 7 emissions regulations. Excitingly, the Panamera will also get an enhanced version of the E-Hybrid model with a revised gas engine and electric motors and a larger battery pack, allowing for "significantly more" EV-only range than the current 19 miles claimed under EPA standards.

The Panamera sticking around for practical Porsche buyers who aren't quite ready to go all-in on that EV life yet would make a lot of sense. And if the car debuts in 2023, a six or seven-year model span would see the third-generation Panamera fade into the sunset right around 2030 — the time many of Porsche's rivals plan to be 100-percent EV.

The Panamera won't be the only Porsche lingering around burning petroleum. The Cayenne will likely keep its combustion and hybrid versions alongside an electric one. Porsche has ruled out building an electric 911 this decade. And Porsche may have saved combustion engines with synthetic eFuel for its combustion engines by 2030.

