Ford Has a New Cheap Off-Roading Version of the F-150

Cool options. Affordable price point. Built Ford tough. Where do we sign?

By Tyler Duffy
the f 150 rattler package is built off the xl series, with fx4 content featuring skid plates to help ensure built ford tough protection for a confident off road experience, electronic rear locking differential for enhanced traction, hill descent control for precision throttle and braking on steep descents, and specially tuned off road shock absorbers for increased stability over tough terrain in addition, f 150 rattler features rugged all terrain tires for versatility and capability
Ford

Ford piqued our interest with a trademark filing for "Rattler" last year for use in "motor vehicles, namely automobiles, pick-up trucks, electric vehicles, sport utility vehicles, off-road vehicles and their structural parts." Rattler implied desert and some sort of off-road trim. The question was which vehicle. Bronco? Maverick? Well, now we know. Ford just announced the F-150 Rattler.

Ford
Ford

The F-150 Rattler will be an affordable off-roading package built off the base XL trim. It includes essential bits from the FX4 off-roading package such as skid plates, hill descent control, off-road shock absorbers, an electronic locking rear differential and all-terrain tires. The F-150 Rattler adds an upgraded dual exhaust system, painted 18-inch wheels and a trim-specific interior with Onyx seats and bronze accents. And to show off your Rattler trim, you get F-150 Rattler badging on the fender vents and Rattlesnake graphics.

Ford says the F-150 Rattler will go on sale this fall for the 2023 model year. The brand did not mention pricing. But we would expect the F-150 Rattler to be significantly cheaper than the better-equipped F-150 Tremor trim , which starts at $49,505.

Trucks are trendy. Off-roading and adventure packages are trendy. Ford finding a way to offer an adventure-ready F-150 at a more accessible price point that isn't mind-bogglingly expensive is a no-brainer. The F-150 Rattler could tempt some buyers who want the size of an F-150 but would have bought a Tacoma or other mid-size truck instead due to the price point. It could also make the F-150 an excellent base point for building a cool overlanding rig.

