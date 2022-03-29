Ford Has a New Cheap Off-Roading Version of the F-150

Ford piqued our interest with a trademark filing for "Rattler" last year for use in "motor vehicles, namely automobiles, pick-up trucks, electric vehicles, sport utility vehicles, off-road vehicles and their structural parts." Rattler implied desert and some sort of off-road trim. The question was which vehicle. Bronco? Maverick? Well, now we know. Ford just announced the F-150 Rattler.

Ford Ford

The F-150 Rattler will be an affordable off-roading package built off the base XL trim. It includes essential bits from the FX4 off-roading package such as skid plates, hill descent control, off-road shock absorbers, an electronic locking rear differential and all-terrain tires. The F-150 Rattler adds an upgraded dual exhaust system, painted 18-inch wheels and a trim-specific interior with Onyx seats and bronze accents. And to show off your Rattler trim, you get F-150 Rattler badging on the fender vents and Rattlesnake graphics.

Ford says the F-150 Rattler will go on sale this fall for the 2023 model year. The brand did not mention pricing. But we would expect the F-150 Rattler to be significantly cheaper than the better-equipped F-150 Tremor trim , which starts at $49,505.

Trucks are trendy. Off-roading and adventure packages are trendy. Ford finding a way to offer an adventure-ready F-150 at a more accessible price point that isn't mind-bogglingly expensive is a no-brainer. The F-150 Rattler could tempt some buyers who want the size of an F-150 but would have bought a Tacoma or other mid-size truck instead due to the price point. It could also make the F-150 an excellent base point for building a cool overlanding rig.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io