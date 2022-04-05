Today's Top Stories
1
Alternatives to High-End Bourbon You Have Try
2
There Is a Leatherman Tool for Every Adventure
3
The 13 Best Sheets to Buy in 2022
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
This Whiskey Is Irish and American

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Mercedes-Benz and the Late Virgil Abloh Teamed Up on This Stunning Maybach

And it goes on sale next year.

By Tyler Duffy
limitierte edition maybach by virgil abloh limited edition maybach by virgil abloh
Mercedes-Benz

Before he passed away at the untimely age of 41, Mercedes-Benz collaborated with iconic fashion designer Virgil Abloh on a concept car called Project Maybach. But it turns out that wasn't all the two had been working on. Mercedes just announced "the final chapter of Project Maybach," which had been planned before the designer died. It's a limited-edition Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S 680 sedan — and it'll be available for the 2023 model year.

limitierte edition maybach by virgil abloh limited edition maybach by virgil abloh
Mercedes-Benz AG

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S 680 4Matic is the top-of-the-line S-Class, packing a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 putting out 621 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque. The limited-edition Maybach by Virgil Abloh uses the optional four-seater configuration. The exterior has a distinctive two-tone paint job of Obsidian Black and a sand hue. That style continues into the interior with two-tone black and sand Nappa leather. The sedan features a personalized user interface with unique design elements that provide "an even more luxurious variation" of the MBUX infotainment system.

limitierte edition maybach by virgil abloh limited edition maybach by virgil abloh
Mercedes-Benz AG

In addition to the very nice Maybach, customers will also receive a 1/18-scale replica of the vehicle in a custom-made wooden box lined with sand-colored leather. Plus, Off-White will be launching a capsule collection inspired by the car, which includes T-shirts, hoodies, caps and racing gloves.

Mercedes will sell 150 units of the limited-edition Maybach by Virgil Abloh globally, and it will be available in the United States. No price was mentioned yet, as Mercedes has not yet revealed pricing for the standard Mercedes-Maybach S-680. But considering that the base Mercedes-Maybach S 580 starts at $184,900, we can expect an even more exclusive version of the bigger-engined Mercedes-Maybach S-Class to be quite pricey.

LEARN MORE

Related Stories
Virgil Abloh's Sneaker Legacy Lives On
Burton's Posthumous Virgil Abloh Collaboration
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
This Doesn't Look Like Your Usual Spray Deodorant
The Always Pan Now Comes in Cast Iron
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The MoonSwatch Might Be Staining People With Dye
You Have to See (Through) These New Binoculars
Honda, Chevy Planning a Game-Changing SUV
Wrangler's Getting Into Vintage, And We Love It
Introducing the Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature
Samsung Releases a New Self-Emptying Stick Vacuum
Hyperice Releases All-New Massage Gun
This Pellet Smoker Lets You BBQ Inside