Before he passed away at the untimely age of 41, Mercedes-Benz collaborated with iconic fashion designer Virgil Abloh on a concept car called Project Maybach. But it turns out that wasn't all the two had been working on. Mercedes just announced "the final chapter of Project Maybach," which had been planned before the designer died. It's a limited-edition Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S 680 sedan — and it'll be available for the 2023 model year.

Mercedes-Benz AG

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S 680 4Matic is the top-of-the-line S-Class, packing a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 putting out 621 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque. The limited-edition Maybach by Virgil Abloh uses the optional four-seater configuration. The exterior has a distinctive two-tone paint job of Obsidian Black and a sand hue. That style continues into the interior with two-tone black and sand Nappa leather. The sedan features a personalized user interface with unique design elements that provide "an even more luxurious variation" of the MBUX infotainment system.

Mercedes-Benz AG

In addition to the very nice Maybach, customers will also receive a 1/18-scale replica of the vehicle in a custom-made wooden box lined with sand-colored leather. Plus, Off-White will be launching a capsule collection inspired by the car, which includes T-shirts, hoodies, caps and racing gloves.

Mercedes will sell 150 units of the limited-edition Maybach by Virgil Abloh globally, and it will be available in the United States. No price was mentioned yet, as Mercedes has not yet revealed pricing for the standard Mercedes-Maybach S-680. But considering that the base Mercedes-Maybach S 580 starts at $184,900, we can expect an even more exclusive version of the bigger-engined Mercedes-Maybach S-Class to be quite pricey.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io